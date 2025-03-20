The 10 Best Buffets To Try In Chicago

Chicago is not only one of the best food cities in the United States, but it also offers an incredible diversity of cuisines. While there are plenty of cheap eats in Chicago, foodies might find that sampling the city's restaurant scene can add up. Enter the buffet, which offers an unlimited amount of food for a fixed price. Buffets are known for delivering affordable meals, but they are so much more than just that. They're not just chains, either; they can be small businesses and family-owned restaurants that are beloved in their respective neighborhoods. These buffets feature a wide variety of dishes and can give diners who aren't familiar with that cuisine the opportunity to sample its classic dishes.

Whether you are looking for an affordable meal, craving the chance to sample an international cuisine, or want to support a neighborhood business, a buffet might be the answer. In Chicago, you can eat your way around the world via buffets — from a Polish buffet in Dunning and a Brazilian buffet on the Near West Side to Indian and Nepalese buffet in the South Loop. The best buffets in Chicago deliver a spread of delicious, traditional cuisines at a great value. Their fresh ingredients and variety of buffet options have stood the test of time, and many of them have been serving customers for decades. This list, based on restaurant reviews and my years of experience dining around the city, is your guide to Chicago's best buffets.