The 10 Best Buffets To Try In Chicago
Chicago is not only one of the best food cities in the United States, but it also offers an incredible diversity of cuisines. While there are plenty of cheap eats in Chicago, foodies might find that sampling the city's restaurant scene can add up. Enter the buffet, which offers an unlimited amount of food for a fixed price. Buffets are known for delivering affordable meals, but they are so much more than just that. They're not just chains, either; they can be small businesses and family-owned restaurants that are beloved in their respective neighborhoods. These buffets feature a wide variety of dishes and can give diners who aren't familiar with that cuisine the opportunity to sample its classic dishes.
Whether you are looking for an affordable meal, craving the chance to sample an international cuisine, or want to support a neighborhood business, a buffet might be the answer. In Chicago, you can eat your way around the world via buffets — from a Polish buffet in Dunning and a Brazilian buffet on the Near West Side to Indian and Nepalese buffet in the South Loop. The best buffets in Chicago deliver a spread of delicious, traditional cuisines at a great value. Their fresh ingredients and variety of buffet options have stood the test of time, and many of them have been serving customers for decades. This list, based on restaurant reviews and my years of experience dining around the city, is your guide to Chicago's best buffets.
Nellie's Restaurant in Humboldt Park
Humboldt Park has been the center of Puerto Rican culture in Chicago since the 1950s. It is home to Chicago's oldest Puerto Rican community and the only official Puerto Rican Cultural District in the United States. Nellie's, located in Humboldt Park's Puerto Rican business district, has been serving popular Puerto Rican dishes since 2006.
While Nellie's is open seven days a week, weekends are the best time to visit and experience the only Puerto Rican breakfast buffet in Chicago. The all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet is available every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The authentic Puerto Rican cuisine offered at the breakfast buffet includes pastelón de huevo (sweet plantain and egg casserole), maduros (sweet plantains), pigeon peas, and arroz con gandules (rice with pigeon peas) — the national dish of Puerto Rico. The buffet also offers American breakfast favorites, like French toast, pancakes, bacon, sausage, and breakfast potatoes.
My favorite dish at Nellie's is the avena de coco, a warm coconut oatmeal topped with a dash of cinnamon. If you don't get your fill of avena de coco at the buffet, you can buy it from Nellie's by the gallon!
(773) 252-5520
2458 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
Red Apple Buffet in Norwood Park
When "buffet" is in a restaurant's name, you know it means business. Red Apple Buffet in Norwood Park is known as one of the best buffets in the U.S. Open on weekends, Red Apple's legendary buffet has been serving homemade Polish dishes for more than 25 years. The buffet is open on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
Your Red Apple dining experience begins with a soup at your table. Then, it is time to take on the buffet. There are two L-shaped buffet tables to navigate, so don't fill up on the first food you see. Picture steaming trays of stuffed cabbage, fish, Polish sausage, and potato pancakes. You will also find American dishes like fried chicken, shrimp cocktail, and barbecue ribs. When it's time for dessert, you'll marvel at tiered dishes stacked with sweet treats like blintzes. Wash your meal down with a Polish beer from the full-service bar. With its roomy size and almost overwhelming variety, it's no wonder that Red Apple is a favorite among large groups and families.
(773) 763-3407
6474 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60631
Pearl's Place Restaurant in Bronzeville
Pearl's Place has been a staple of Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, the city's historic center of African American culture, for more than 30 years. Head to the inviting South Side restaurant for "down-home Southern cooking." While Pearl's Place features white tablecloths, the vibe is cozy and diners are invited to come as dressy or casual as they are. Everyone from community members to local politicians can be seen eating at this spot for go-to Southern food.
This neighborhood hub offers a buffet option any time of day — breakfast, lunch, and dinner — so there's no reason not to get your fill of Southern comfort food. The breakfast buffet kicks off at 8 a.m. every day. Start the day with made-to-order omelets and waffles, grits, salmon croquettes, Parker House spicy sausage, and even chicken wings. The lunch buffet begins at 10:30 a.m. (11:30 a.m. on the weekends) and includes a rotating selection of soul food and even breakfast all day. The dinner buffet is available until 7 p.m. daily. Don't miss the crispy fried chicken, fried green tomatoes, and mac and cheese.
(773) 285-1700
3901 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60653
Old Lviv in Ukrainian Village
You might work up an appetite visiting the traditional shops and cathedrals of Ukrainian Village, which has been the center of Ukrainian culture in Chicago since World War I. Ukrainian Village boasts several restaurants serving authentic cuisine, but one of the best deals in the neighborhood can be found at Old Lviv. It has an Old World feel, thanks to its wood accents and traditional tablecloths. This tiny restaurant has just a handful of seats and a bar, so if you visit during a busy time, you will likely have to wait for a table.
For an affordable meal that will fill you up, you can't beat Old Lviv's all-you-can-eat buffet. Start with soups like chicken noodle and borscht; if you have been curious about tasting beet soup, this is the perfect opportunity to try it. The cold side of the buffet includes shredded carrot and beet salad and dill slaw with cucumber. Leave room for the hot side of the buffet, which features classic Ukrainian dishes like stuffed cabbage and mashed potatoes with mushroom gravy. When I visit, I always save room for the nalysnyky. These traditional blintzes are as light as a crepe and are typically stuffed with cheese and berries, making them the perfect sweet treat after a satisfying meal.
oldlvivchicago.mybistro.online
(773) 772-7250
2228 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Sinhá Elegant Cuisine on the Near West Side
In addition to serving some of the city's most authentic Brazilian food, Sinhá also offers one of Chicago's most unique dining opportunities. Located near the United Center on the Near West Side and surrounded by commercial buildings, Sinhá stands alone in a Victorian building and offers a Brazilian lunch buffet. The intimate dining experience makes you feel like you're being welcomed into a family meal in an elegant setting.
Brazil native Jorgina Pereira serves homemade dishes at Sinhá, which also serves as the headquarters for her Brazilian catering business. Sinhá's buffet is available for lunch Tuesday through Friday and is arguably one of Chicago's best restaurants for brunch on Sunday between 2 and 4 p.m. Delightful aromas greet you as you enter the house, which is decorated with unique furniture and art. The spread includes feijoada, Brazil's national dish of black beans and pork. Sample basmati rice, salads, fried plantains, fresh fruit, and pão de queijo (baked cheese balls). You'll have your choice of main dishes, like fish stew, chicken sautéed with wine and herbs, shrimp with cassava and coconut milk, Brazilian steak, and roupa velha (pulled pork). There are also plenty of vegetarian options. Bring your own bottle to enjoy in the garden during warmer months.
(312) 491-8200
2018 W Adams St, Chicago, IL 60612
Chicago Curry House in the South Loop
Chicago Curry House in the South Loop boasts an elegant dining room and impeccable service. The family-owned Indian and Nepalese restaurant has been feeding Chicagoans for more than two decades. For a culinary tour of India and Nepal, take advantage of the restaurant's all-you-can-eat buffet Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Chicago Curry House's weekend buffet features around two dozen appetizing Indian and Nepalese Himalayan dishes. You'll want to load your plate with traditional Nepali fare like momo (dumplings with sauce), gundruk (fermented and dried vegetables), and dal-bhaat (rice and lentils). Leave yourself room for North and South Indian dishes like madras curry or tandoori chicken and naan. I love its flavorful chicken tikka masala in creamy tomato sauce, which has a slight char from the tandoor. It's a delicious Indian dish you have to try at least once. Other popular dishes include crunchy veggie samosas and doughy garlic naan. Chicago Curry House is an excellent option for diners with dietary restrictions, as there are many gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options on its menu.
(312) 362-9999
899 S Plymouth Ct, Chicago, IL 60605
3M Restaurant in Edgewater
Get your fill of Balkan comfort food at 3M Restaurant in Edgewater. Eat all you can at 3M's lunch buffet, which is open seven days a week.
Any good Balkan meal begins with soup, and 3M's buffet is no exception. It offers a rotating selection of soups to choose from. Sample traditional Serbian dishes like ćevapčići, little grilled sausages made from pork, lamb, and beef. I never forget to dip my ćevap in some ajvar, a tangy sauce made from roasted red peppers and eggplant.
Try the Serbian version of a burger, a pljeskavica patty made with pork, beef, and lamb. The buffet also features American favorites like macaroni and cheese and corn dogs. 3M's specialty is its burek, a dish that's special in Slavic cuisine. I love snacking on the flaky pastry, which can include fillings like cheese and spinach, potato, ground beef, or višnja (cherry). Still hungry? End with palačinke for dessert, thin crêpes filled with Nutella or apricot jam.
(872) 806-9321
5910 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60660
Taquizas Don Rafa in Little Village
Chicago's Little Village neighborhood is home to the largest Mexican community in the Midwest. Stroll along 26th Street to sample the vibrant local restaurants and traditional shops, most of which are family-owned. One such restaurant is Taquizas Don Rafa. Located in the heart of Little Village, Taquizas Don Rafa bills itself as "Chicago's Best Mexican Buffet."
Taquizas Don Rafa has been serving delicious Mexican recipes in Chicago since 2014. It offers catering services and breakfast specials, but the big draw is its buffet. The buffet selection rotates, so you encounter any number of mouthwatering Mexican dishes when you visit. One thing that Taquizas Don Rafa always serves is its made in-house tortillas. You'll find waffles and pancakes on the buffet spread, alongside traditional dishes like quesadillas, pozole (stew), and taquitos dorados, rolled up tortillas filled with beef or chicken. Slow-cooked meats like carnitas and barbacoa will melt in your mouth. Eat all the sopes and huaraches you can handle, and try chicharron en salsa roja (pork crackling with red sauce) for a spicy option.
(773) 565-4075
3857 W 26th St, Chicago, IL 60623
Jolly Inn Restaurant & Banquet Hall in Dunning
Chicago is home to one of the largest populations of Polish people in the world outside of Poland, so it is no surprise that the city also boasts dozens of Polish restaurants and buffets. Located in Dunning on the city's Northwest Side, Jolly Inn Restaurant and Banquet Hall has been delivering authentic Polish cuisine to the community for more than 30 years. Generations of Chicagoans have celebrated milestones in Jolly Inn's banquet hall and have catered their events with its food, but the restaurant remains the primary entry point for many.
Jolly Inn offers an enticing buffet of traditional Polish cuisine seven days a week. You'll start the meal with soup before weighing your options at the multiple buffet stations featuring more than two dozen handmade dishes. Yes, there is salad and fruit, but you're here for the hearty fare like kielbasa, sauerkraut, and stuffed cabbage, and homemade pierogis. When you're ready for something sweet, feast your eyes on the cheese-filled blintzes and apple fritters.
(773) 736-7606
6501 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60634
India House Restaurant (Multiple locations)
If you're looking for an affordable and flavorful lunch to fuel your workday, you should check out the buffet at India House Restaurant in River North. India House Restaurant was founded by Jagmohan Jayara in 1993 and has grown to three locations, including two in the Chicago suburbs. The newly remodeled downtown location features a colorful, sleek interior and a host of delicious Indian dishes.
India House serves traditional cuisine, from royal family recipes to street food. The lunch buffet is offered at the downtown Chicago location daily starting at 11:30 a.m. On Monday through Thursday, you can get an even better deal by buying one buffet and getting the second buffet at a discounted price. India House's lunch buffet whisks you away on a tour of India's cuisine with dishes like chicken tikka masala, salmon fish curry, tandoori chicken, goat biryani, and bhel puri. With its variety of authentic dishes and long-standing reputation, it is no surprise that India House is known as one of the most popular Indian restaurants in Chicago.
Multiple locations
Methodology
I have enjoyed a lot of food during my nearly two decades of eating and writing in Chicago. As I've explored the city's many neighborhoods, I have discovered that family-owned restaurants featuring diverse cuisine are some of my favorites. To create this list, I considered a range of culinary styles and locations across the city. I wanted to highlight the range of Chicago's buffet scene from Mexican food in Little Village to Serbian fare in Edgewater. The buffets on this list offer consistently delicious food, a diverse array of dishes, and a good value.
In addition to personally dining at many of these establishments, I also considered online reviews from enthusiastic patrons and professional rankings to round out the list. While Chicago's most famous restaurants boast Michelin stars and cutting-edge culinary techniques, there are still deals to be found at approachable neighborhood restaurants where you can walk in and be sure to leave full. I hope you'll consider visiting some of these small businesses, where you'll be greeted warmly and treated to some of Chicago's best fare.