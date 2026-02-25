5 Things You Should Never Keep In Your Oven's Bottom Drawer

If your oven has a drawer on the bottom, it could be for a few potential purposes: a warming drawer to keep food hot or to proof bread dough, a broiler drawer for crisping food, or a storage drawer for cookware like pots, pans, and baking sheets. The easiest way to tell if your oven's bottom drawer is for storage or heating food is to read the manual. Your oven manual will explain what the drawer is for, as well as provide safety tips for properly using, cleaning, and maintaining the space. If you don't have a manual, try looking up the make and model of your oven online to find a pdf copy to review.

If the drawer has a heating element, it should not ever be used for storage. However, even if the drawer is designed for storing pots and pans, you should still be aware of the do's and don'ts of using it for storage, including what can safely be placed there. Though it's not exposed to direct heat, the space under your oven will still get very hot due to residual heat from the oven above. That means that items stored in the drawer are at risk of melting or causing a dangerous kitchen fire.

As long as you properly follow kitchen safety rules and only use the bottom drawer of your oven as intended by the manufacturer, you should be fine. In general, it is safe to store oven-safe cookware and bakeware, including metal baking sheets, roasting pans, and cast iron utensils. If you still have doubts about what you can't keep in your oven's bottom drawer, however, read on. These are the five items you should never store below your oven.