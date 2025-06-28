The Everyday Pantry Item That Can Literally Explode Under The Right Conditions

It's a quiet evening in May 1878 when a massive explosion rocked Minneapolis as the Washburn A Mill — the largest flour mill in the world at the time — exploded, leaving over a dozen dead. The cause for the devastation was surprising, which was the ignition of the heavy flour dust cloud covering the factory by two millstones grinding against one another, which made a fateful spark. It's an extreme example of a very real problem you might not even be aware of: under the right conditions, flour can actually explode.

All types of flour, just like every other carbohydrate, like sugar, are extremely flammable. A bit of oxygen and some heat ... and fwoosh, they're burning. Here's the interesting part, though: if you take a lighter to a pile of flour sitting on the counter (please don't try it at home!), it'd just burn. In a pile, only the flour on the exterior has access to oxygen. The flour buried deeper into the pile does not, so it can't erupt all at once into an explosion.

But if you were to spill a sack of flour and kick a cloud of flour into the air, however, that's when you're moving into dangerous territory. Every tiny particle of flour now has free access to oxygen, and all it takes is a spark for a disaster to happen.