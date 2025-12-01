It's A Major Mistake To Store Cooking Oil Above The Stove — Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It makes perfect sense that you would want to have your cooking oil within easy reach of the cooktop. Unlike other ingredients that might be measured out first, oil is something to be added with a flourish at any time throughout the cooking process. It turns out, however, that cooking oil is one of the items you should never store above the stove. It's a bad idea for both the oil and for you. Heat is one of the key factors in the oxidation of oils, a process in which the molecular structure breaks down, and causes the oil to taste bad and be detrimental to your health.

You might notice that your oil has a strange smell, or has taken on a sticky texture, particularly around the opening to the bottle — these are the signs of oxidation. While oxidised oils won't make you sick immediately, as with food poisoning, the compounds released during oxidation have been linked to long term issues. Free radicals can lead to inflammation, potential damage to brain cells, and an increased risk of heart disease, while toxic aldehydes have been linked to an increased risk of cancer.

This is an important tip not just for storage, but also for how you use your cooking oils. While it might make economic sense to reuse oil for deep frying, heating it repeatedly will have the same consequences in terms of breaking down fats.