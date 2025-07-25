You're Probably Storing Your Kitchen Towels Wrong (But Here's An Easy Fix)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you spend any time on social-media kitchen sites, you've likely seen videos of creators triumphantly sliding open a drawer to reveal neat rows of tightly rolled kitchen towels. They sometimes look more like hotel or spa towels — and definitely not like the cleaning rags in your own kitchen. It can certainly be inspiring to imagine that kind of organization and control over what's often a jumbled mass of mismatched, well-worn cooking companions that swipe, soak, and scrub our splatters and spills. Perhaps you would fold and stack your rags like some folks do. But is rolling them a practical alternative that's actually worth taking the time to do?

That's what we're looking at here — and be forewarned: There's a good chance you'll be doing some kitchen-towel rolling on upcoming laundry days. This surprisingly functional upgrade helps with aesthetics, space conservation, ease of access, and even cleanliness.

First of all, rolled kitchen towels just look good. It's the same inspiration you get when stepping into a retail showroom and thinking, "Maybe, just maybe, my kitchen could be this organized and functional." Whether you call them dishcloths, tea towels, or kitchen rags, it helps to start off with options that have fresh, matching designs (like these dobby weave-style Utopia Kitchen Towels). Then dedicate a specific drawer, or portion of one, to the endeavor. It may help to insert freestanding, adjustable drawer dividers to keep towels firmly in place. (And remember to repurpose those old kitchen towels.)