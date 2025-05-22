Don't Throw Away Those Old Kitchen Towels — Do This Instead

When you're cooking up a storm, a kitchen towel is one of those unassuming bits of kit that is truly multipurpose, used to dry dishes, utensils, and hands, grab hot handles, pull trays out of the oven, or mop up countertop spills. You can even place kitchen towels underneath mixing bowls to prevent them from slipping, use them to dry delicate herbs, or lay them on top of proofing sourdoughs and other breads to prevent them developing a skin. Given all this, it's no wonder that this reliable piece of fabric can become thin, torn, and ragged after a few years of culinary abuse. However, before throwing your old kitchen towels away, consider repurposing them into cleaning rags for use all over the house.

To give your worn-out kitchen towels a new lease of life all you need to do is get a sharp pair of scissors and cut them into smaller pieces before using them as rags for cleaning down cabinets, dusting shelving, or gleaming-up dirty mirrors. You could even use them in the garage to shine your car or in the bathroom to dry off your shower cubicle. They may not be as pristine as they were in their original condition but they'll definitely be good enough to remove grime and grease. Better yet, once they've served their purpose, simply pop them in the washing machine, dry thoroughly, and stack up in a cleaning cupboard for next time.