14 Kitchen Safety Rules Every Home Chef Should Follow

According to a study by the U.K.'s National Accident Helpline, approximately 60% of all reported accidents happen in the kitchen — making it the most hazardous room in the house. Slippery floors, open flames, sharp knives, and toxic fumes present real visible dangers but the kitchen is also host to many unseen threats. Research by the National Sanitation Foundation also found that the kitchen is the dirtiest place in the house, with kitchen cloths and sinks rife with bacteria, which can cause serious illness.

Make safety a habit in the kitchen and follow best-practice guidelines until they become an ingrained part of your daily behavior. The benefits extend beyond keeping you healthy –– good kitchen safety habits make you a more efficient cook, since you'll know that everything is properly sanitized and ready for use. Following kitchen safety protocols can also save you money, as emergencies can be expensive, and can have environmental benefits. Proper food storage can prevent food waste, while shutting the stove off when not in use can not only keep your home safe, but also cut down on energy use.