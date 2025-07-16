The Type Of Meat Thermometer You Should Never Put In The Oven

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While visual cues can help you gauge the doneness of roasted lemon chicken or oven-seared pork chops, you actually do need a meat thermometer for perfectly juicy and flavorful results every time. Digital instant-read models dominate lists of the best meat thermometers according to online reviews, as they give you super quick, accurate readings. However, one thing these tools cannot do is sit around in a hot oven, as using them this way seriously risks your safety.

It can be tempting to poke a thermometer into food and leave it inside as it cooks, so you can open the oven and see the temp at a glance. However, most instant-read gadgets are battery-powered and should be kept at room temperature, as standard lithium batteries can explode and catch fire in hot environments. Batteries generally perform the best without suffering damage at 50 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit, and ovens (and air fryers and closed grills, for that matter) heated to 212 degrees Fahrenheit or above can cause them to combust. Remove your food from the oven every time you want to test it — the risk is not worth saving that tiny bit of time and effort.

Additionally, many instant-read thermometers have plastic bodies, which will warp or melt in the oven and release harmful chemicals into your food. To avoid disaster, find out if your thermometer is battery-powered and follow the rules in its instructional manual, no matter the type.