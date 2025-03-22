How To Build A First Aid Kit For Your Kitchen, According To A Chef

Before we even talk about what you should have in a first aid kit, take a few minutes to think about where it's going to live. It needs to be somewhere that's readily accessible, where you can put hands on it quickly when you need to, so you're going to need to carve out some space for it. Most of us don't have a lot of kitchen space to spare, so this is a serious consideration.

In commercial kitchens, the kit is often mounted prominently on a wall somewhere, which is practical but leaves a lot to be desired aesthetically. (It's fine in a restaurant, but not so much at home.) You'll probably need to find a spot for it on a shelf or in one of your kitchen cabinets, and that constraint puts limits on the kit's size and shape. You may find you need to assess and reorganize your storage spaces first, just to streamline things and make the space you need. If you haven't done that for a while, Martha Stewart has some kitchen organizing tips (because of course she does).

Once that's settled, and you know the space you're working with, you can choose whether to look for a store-bought kit containing the things we'll talk about or build one yourself, piece by piece. Your kit can be a hard-sided container, a storage tote, or even a soft-sided bag. Whichever you choose, try to find one with internal pockets or dividers as a way to keep things organized.