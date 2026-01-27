The 13 Worst Coffee Creamers We've Ever Tried

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Going out for coffee every day can be pricey, which is why we usually stick to making our own coffee at home. That's easy to do if you like simple, black coffee, but it can be trickier to pull it off if you like more flavor in your cup. You could spend hours trying to learn how to make viral TikTok coffee drinks, or you could just snag yourself a good creamer from the grocery store for instant flavor and creaminess in your cup. With so many unique coffee creamer flavors to choose from, there's almost definitely a variety that will help you create the cup of coffee you crave. Unfortunately, though, there are also plenty of downright bad coffee creamers on the market.

Some are too sugary, others use alternative milk options that are too watery, and some even introduce strange, artificial-tasting flavors to your cup of joe. After taste-testing tons of different coffee creamers here at Tasting Table, these are the products that have ranked the lowest. Stay clear of these subpar creamers, and you might just avoid some serious disappointment after taking your first sip of coffee in the morning.