The 13 Worst Coffee Creamers We've Ever Tried
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Going out for coffee every day can be pricey, which is why we usually stick to making our own coffee at home. That's easy to do if you like simple, black coffee, but it can be trickier to pull it off if you like more flavor in your cup. You could spend hours trying to learn how to make viral TikTok coffee drinks, or you could just snag yourself a good creamer from the grocery store for instant flavor and creaminess in your cup. With so many unique coffee creamer flavors to choose from, there's almost definitely a variety that will help you create the cup of coffee you crave. Unfortunately, though, there are also plenty of downright bad coffee creamers on the market.
Some are too sugary, others use alternative milk options that are too watery, and some even introduce strange, artificial-tasting flavors to your cup of joe. After taste-testing tons of different coffee creamers here at Tasting Table, these are the products that have ranked the lowest. Stay clear of these subpar creamers, and you might just avoid some serious disappointment after taking your first sip of coffee in the morning.
Coffee Mate Vanilla and Caramel Duo Creamer
Have you ever looked at the wide assortment of different coffee creamers available at the store, only to feel confused about which flavor you should opt for? You're not alone — it can be difficult to pick the best option when there are so many flavors to choose from. That's why you might find yourself intrigued by . It features two popular flavor offerings — vanilla and caramel — for those who might feel indecisive. Unfortunately, though, the meeting of these two delicious flavors has less-than-tasty results.
In our ranking of Coffee Mate creamer flavors, we found that this coffee creamer was cloyingly sweet, with strong flavors that taste artificial. Sure, you might want a flavorful coffee, but even a small amount of this stuff will easily overpower the flavor of the coffee itself. Unless you're looking for a ridiculously sweet start to your day, there are much better options to try.
Nut Pods French Vanilla Oat Creamer
If you know anything about alternative milk coffee creamer brands, then you've probably come across . We love that this brand offers non-dairy coffee creamers in a range of different flavors, and this French Vanilla Oat Creamer sounds like it should be a go-to for those who are trying to avoid dairy but still want that classic French vanilla creamer flavor. Sadly, we're disappointed to announce that this was the worst-ranked oat milk creamer we've tried.
Instead of offering intense richness and depth of flavor you usually expect from a creamer, this product tastes more like slightly sweetened oat milk than anything else. Sure, it may have some subtle creaminess and a hint of flavor to it, but you'd have to use a lot of it to actually achieve the flavor you're probably hoping to taste in your cup. If this is the kind of flavor profile you're going for anyway, just buy some good-quality oat milk and call it a day.
Califia Farms Peppermint Mocha Almond Creamer
Califia Farms has some of the best creamers in the coffee game, but that doesn't mean that every single one of its products tastes incredible. One notable exception to the brand's success is its Do we love the idea of a seasonal creamer that helps you get into the holiday spirit? Sure. But when it comes to anything peppermint-flavored, that minty note needs to be subtle, not overly pronounced. Unfortunately, that's not what you're getting with this creamer.
Instead of mostly tasting mocha with a hint of peppermint, the peppermint flavor is kind of overwhelming, probably thanks to the inclusion of peppermint oil. Admittedly, this product offers a lovely creaminess that you might not expect from an almond milk-based creamer, but that just can't make up for the fact that it makes you feel like you've just brushed your teeth after taking a simple swig of coffee.
Walmart Great Value Original Creamer
When you're trying to save money on groceries, opting for a store brand instead of the name brand version of the same product can be a great idea. Oftentimes, these products offer a similar flavor profile to the name brand option, all while making less of a dent in your wallet. That's why you may find yourself drawn to some of Walmart's Great Value products. But, unfortunately, the store brand's isn't good.
First of all, this creamer doesn't contain any added sugar, which means that it's really only used for creaminess. A Tasting Table writer who ranked Great Value creamers from worst to best found that this creamer somehow made plain coffee taste more bitter and sour. And if it's not actually adding any good flavors to the cup, you're better off opting for half and half or milk to complement your drink and provide creaminess.
Starbucks Hazelnut Latte Zero Creamer
Some of us are trying to cut down on the amount of sugar we eat and drink on a daily basis to achieve a healthier diet. If you fall into this camp, then Starbucks' Hazelnut Latte Zero Creamer may seem like a solid option. You probably expect that complex, nutty flavor you love, along with a dose of sweetness from the artificial sweetener. What's not to love? But, as it turns out, this creamer ranked last in our Starbucks coffee creamer ranking.
The main issue here is that the hazelnut flavor tastes very artificial, and it's overpowering in a cup of coffee. Additionally, the sucralose is somewhat cloying, making for a less-than-subtle addition to your coffee. Unless you want to be overwhelmed by the intensity of the hazelnut notes in this creamer, there are better coffee creamers to try, even if you want to stick to sugar-free options.
Coffee Mate French Vanilla Zero Sugar Creamer
We don't want to criticize the no-sugar creamers too much, but also has a zero sugar flavor that just doesn't do what we want or expect it to do. It's the and it's one of the brand's worst offerings. Sure, you're probably choosing this option because you want sweetness without adding sugar to your coffee, but this creamer tastes way too sweet. Instead of standard sweetness, it seems to stick to your tongue long after you've swallowed your coffee. It tastes like a thing you might give to a serious sugar addict.
Perhaps to cover up for the fact that the sweetness in this creamer is artificial, there is also a very pronounced vanilla nuance. Again, this vanilla note is overpowering. To get a proper amount of flavor in your coffee, you'd have to use so little of this creamer that your coffee probably wouldn't even be creamy at all.
Walmart Great Value Vanilla Caramel Creamer
Although Walmart's isn't as bad as the brand's Original version, it's still far from a delicious product, and it should probably be avoided if you want a tasty cup of coffee. According to Tasting Table's reviewer, you can taste both the vanilla and caramel in this product, but the flavors clash against each other instead of working in tandem to create a more flavorful beverage.
To make matters worse, the consistency of this product isn't very good either. Rather than offering rich creaminess you want from a good creamer, this product has a watery consistency to it. You can just put some flavored syrups and a bit of milk into your coffee if that's the kind of flavor profile and consistency you are going for. If you ask us, you shouldn't waste a good cup of coffee on this creamer when there are so many better options out there to try.
Nut Pods Caramel Unsweetened Creamer
By definition, caramel is sweet. Caramel candies are sticky and so boldly sugary that sweetness is basically all you can taste. Deriving from that, doesn't make much sense. How are you supposed to infuse that signature caramel flavor into a creamer that's also unsweetened? There's a note of richness once you add the creamer to a cup of coffee, but as that sweet note is absent, it just tastes out of place. Additionally, you can also taste the flavor of almond and coconut milk that make up the base of this creamer.
Out of all the Nut Pods coffee creamers our writer ranked, this one came in at the very last spot, making it the worst of the bunch. That only makes sense, since most people who are craving caramel-flavored coffee probably want some sweetness in their drink. Unless you're adding sweetener to your coffee in some other way, this Nut Pods creamer seems kind of pointless.
Starbucks Sugar Cookie Latte Non-Dairy Creamer
Who doesn't like to get into the spirit of the season with a particularly tasty drink? We certainly do, which is why we ranked holiday coffee creamers from worst to best. Although wasn't the absolute worst of the bunch, it was close, taking the second to last spot in our ranking. It's not that the flavor of this creamer is particularly bad — it's just nothing to get very excited about, especially compared to other, similar flavors. There's some sweetness, but that's really all that's going on. After all, sugar cookies themselves are kind of bland, so it only makes sense that you wouldn't get too much flavor from this creamer either.
It's made with almond milk and coconut milk, giving it less body and weight than many other dairy-based creamers out there. Since there's nothing particularly exciting about this coffee creamer, it's the one you can probably safely skip without feeling like you're missing out.
Elmhurst French Vanilla Oat Creamer
Oat coffee creamers are often a nice stand-in for dairy options because, compared to other types of non-dairy milk, oat milk can be quite creamy. Considering that Elmhurst is a rather pricey brand, you might assume would be one of the better oat-based creamers out there, but, unfortunately, that's just not the case. What's the issue here? Well, this variety basically tastes like oat milk, not coffee creamer, which should be thicker, richer, and have a more intense flavor.
Sure, the vanilla flavor in this creamer is decent, and if you tend to like French vanilla, it'll probably appeal to you. But, considering the wateriness of Elmhurst's creamer — especially compared with its relatively high price — it honestly just makes more sense to buy some plain old oat milk and save some cash. The difference in flavor and consistency won't be too drastic anyway.
Nut Pods Pumpkin Spice Creamer
Even though it's been around for years, Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is still one of the most beloved and viral coffee drinks of all time. Therefore, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that a ton of different coffee creamer companies are trying to get in on the fad by making their versions of pumpkin spice creamers. The idea is not bad, as it gives you a chance to enjoy those seasonal flavors in the comfort of your own home. But if you're looking for a solid pumpkin spice coffee creamer, you're better off skipping
This coffee creamer is made with almond and coconut milk, making it a great choice for those who are trying to avoid dairy. However, the problem is the overpowering strength of coconut milk. This isn't necessarily a bad thing with every creamer — coconut tends to offer a light, refreshing flavor that often works well with coffee drinks. The main issue here is that the coconut flavor is almost more pronounced than the pumpkin spice. Considering that coconut seems like a flavor that's more aligned with summer and pumpkin spice is decidedly a typical fall flavor, the combo just doesn't seem to work very well.
Califia Farms Organic Vanilla Almond Creamer
Take a look at the ingredients list of most coffee creamers, and you'll notice that they're often full of and oils, which are there to provide a better consistency. However, not everyone wants to drink those additives with their coffee every morning, which is why organic creamers omit them from their recipes, and the brand's However, the absence of those additives results in a watery, significantly less creamy coffee creamer that arguably seems more like regular milk.
To make matters worse, the vanilla flavor seems sort of artificial. It's not great on its own, but once you actually mix it with coffee, it may not even taste like you're using any creamer at all. Combine that with the less-than-pleasant consistency, and you have a coffee creamer that's best left on the shelf. Luckily, there are tons of better non-dairy vanilla coffee creamers out there to try.
Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Zero Creamer
Caramel Macchiato is one of the most popular on the entire Starbucks menu. It only makes sense that you would want to create that same flavor at home, and with it seems easier than ever. You can just pour some into your coffee, and you'll get that coffee shop flavor you know and love, right? Well, maybe not. A lot of sugar-free creamers have an unfortunate, cloying sweetness to them,
If you ask us, the best part of a Caramel Macchiato is the added drizzle of caramel anyway, and you certainly don't get that by using this creamer. Although it can offer you an adjacent flavor at home, it's nowhere near as good as the real thing, and your coffee will ultimately fall flat.
Methodology
We chose these coffee creamers based on previously published Tasting Table reviews, as well as our own experiences trying some of them. The products listed here are generally lacking in flavor (or don't seem to have a coherent flavor), don't offer the rich creaminess you'd expect from a coffee creamer, and/or are so cloyingly sweet that it's hard to actually enjoy your cup of coffee. Some also have an artificial flavor to them, which easily helped them earn a spot on this list.