6 Walmart Great Value Coffee Creamers, Ranked Worst To Best

Anyone who shops at Walmart (or, realistically, anyone who's even somewhat familiar with Walmart) knows that the store's Great Value brand dominates shelves. From Great Value frozen meals to pantry staples, some shoppers specifically go to the store for Walmart's most iconic brand. Sure, Walmart stocks plenty of name-brand goods on its shelves, but there's no denying the widespread availability of a Great Value product in a given Walmart location — not to mention the unbeatable price.

Refrigerated coffee creamer is one such product that the Great Value brand offers in six distinct flavors: original, Italian sweet crème, vanilla caramel, chocolate caramel, French vanilla, and hazelnut. These are some staple flavors in the world of coffee creamers, but are they actually any good (and, perhaps, more importantly, can these Great Value-brand creamers compete with the name brands)?

These are the questions I set out to answer when ranking each Great Value brand creamer. I purchased all of the flavors, brewed up six cups of coffee, and gave each flavor a taste test to determine which Walmart creamer might be worthy of your morning cup of coffee. Ranking criteria came down largely to exceptional flavor, creaminess, and how much a flavor elevated a cup of coffee or, on the contrary, actually made the cup worse.