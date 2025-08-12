16 Best Substitutes For Creamer In Your Morning Coffee

When you think about going without creamer but still want the effect, the last thing you'd probably imagine is going with syrup. Coffee syrups tend to be a little on the liquidy side and may not come to mind because they don't create the same creamy factor in terms of texture. But if what you are looking for is more of a taste that feels creamy, opting for a creamy type of syrup could be the ticket.

In my tasting of Monin syrup, I discovered that several flavors give the taste of cream without the lactose. To get that real creamy taste without bringing in any cream or creamer, you're going to be aiming for something that in and of itself likely has cream in the name. That is why some of the best ones that come to mind are Crème Caramel and Irish Cream, both offerings from Monin. In addition to adding that creaminess you may be looking for, these syrups handily take care of the sweetener element. There is no need to add an additional element because both cream and sugar get taken care of with one addition.

Of course, other brands have flavors with the same result, but no matter the brand you choose, you will need to be a little picky when selecting a flavor. Not every syrup flavor will do the same thing; for example, vanilla probably does not get the job done, and plain caramel could be a reach, too.