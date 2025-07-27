16 TikTok Coffee Drinks That Are Worth Trying

Viewers have taken to TikTok to share their favorite coffee drinks with the world. To save you the trouble of having to wait for them to roll around on your feed, we've curated a list of TikTok coffee drinks we think you're going to love — or at least want to try to find out what all the fuss is about.

There are all sorts of categories of coffee drinks here, ranging from drinks made with instant coffee to ones starting with a cup of coffee or a shot or two of espresso. Several require whipping or blending ingredients to change the consistency of ordinary components to elevate your coffee experience. There are a few that may have you feeling dubious, thinking that the ingredients can't possibly work together, but they surprisingly do. Others are inspired by other breakfast foods or desserts. While there are a few that are a little tricky, we've provided hints on how to ensure you get it right. Get ready to feel inspired for your next home brew as we reveal some of the best coffee drinks on TikTok.