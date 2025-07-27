16 TikTok Coffee Drinks That Are Worth Trying
Viewers have taken to TikTok to share their favorite coffee drinks with the world. To save you the trouble of having to wait for them to roll around on your feed, we've curated a list of TikTok coffee drinks we think you're going to love — or at least want to try to find out what all the fuss is about.
There are all sorts of categories of coffee drinks here, ranging from drinks made with instant coffee to ones starting with a cup of coffee or a shot or two of espresso. Several require whipping or blending ingredients to change the consistency of ordinary components to elevate your coffee experience. There are a few that may have you feeling dubious, thinking that the ingredients can't possibly work together, but they surprisingly do. Others are inspired by other breakfast foods or desserts. While there are a few that are a little tricky, we've provided hints on how to ensure you get it right. Get ready to feel inspired for your next home brew as we reveal some of the best coffee drinks on TikTok.
Dalgona coffee
Not too many coffee lovers who spent much time on social media got through the COVID-19 quarantine without trying dalgona coffee. The whipped coffee drink that inspired the viral trend started life in a coffee shop in Macau in the early 2000s. However, it may have been inspired by even older beaten coffee drinks from India. It got the name "dalgona coffee" and went viral in January of 2020 when another famous actor, Jung Il-Woo from South Korea, visited the Macau coffee shop in an episode of "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant." After he tasted it, he said it tasted like the Korean candy called dalgona.
Dalgona coffee is made by whipping equal parts sugar, water, and instant coffee together, which turns the ingredients into something new that has a mousse-like consistency. Since it's strong, you'll want to stir it into iced milk. One reason it went viral was because you don't need a lot of ingredients. Plus, you can whip it using a variety of methods, like a whisk, mixer, strainer, or even shaking it in a bottle.
Frozen whipped coffee
Another viral version of dalgona coffee is frozen whipped coffee. It's basically the same idea as dalgona coffee except frozen. It has the consistency of ice cream, which gives you an entirely different textural and temperature experience than from regular dalgona coffee. Plus, you can make a whole bunch to keep in the freezer for any time you want whipped coffee. After all, nobody wants to spend up to 15 minutes whipping coffee every morning by hand.
You're going to start out making whipped coffee the same way as usual, by whipping together sugar, hot water, and powdered instant coffee. We've even seen it made with maple syrup instead of sugar. Then, you simply freeze it until it reaches ice cream consistency, which can happen overnight. When you're ready for your coffee, simply fill a glass with milk and ice and leave room for a scoop of frozen whipped coffee.
Cloud coffee
Another viral coffee drink you'll see all over TikTok is cloud coffee, which features a cloud-like shape raining down on the drink from above. It's as fun to watch as it is tasty to drink. We've also seen it called a coconut cloud latte. There are a few ways to make it, and the recipe doesn't necessarily require coconut.
One of the coconut versions of the drink starts with a cloud made by whipping cream, sweetener, and espresso together, and placing it atop clear iced coconut water. For a version without a fluffy cloud, you can start with a mixture of iced coconut water and espresso and simply top it with your favorite type of milk, which eventually rains downward. And if you don't like coconut, you can add a cloud made with half-and-half and sweetener atop iced coffee instead of coconut water. Some people add a flavor like vanilla to the cloud as well.
Orange juice and espresso
We have to admit we were dubious about the idea of orange juice and espresso together the first time we saw it. It turns out that both coffee and orange juice contain citric acid, making their flavors compatible. Plus, the sweetness of the orange juice sweetens the whole drink.
There are a few versions of this drink floating around TikTok and other places online. The simplest version is just a shot (or two) of espresso poured into a tall glass of iced orange juice. If you want a creamy version, just add some milk or half-and-half on top with optional vanilla simple syrup to turn it into a sort of creamsicle latte.
We've also had good luck adding a drop or two of orange extract to our coffee or espresso, as it's more cost-effective than orange juice. We've also seen people use orange zest added to coffee grounds or using orange simple syrup to add flavor.
Olive oil latte
The viral olive oil latte is exactly what it sounds like. It became popular on TikTok after Starbucks introduced its Oleato in Italy in 2023. The founder of Starbucks, Howard Schultz, started consuming a spoonful of olive oil every day and decided to try mixing olive oil with his coffee. Before long, the drink was in Starbucks around the world and had gone viral online as people tried making it with their favorite coffee beans and high-quality olive oil.
We've seen TikTokers make this drink a few different ways. If you have an espresso maker, you can try steaming the olive oil with the milk. We've also seen espresso, milk, and olive oil being warmed and frothed together. A unique take on the drink is to start out by frothing honey, good-quality olive oil, cardamom, and milk, then pouring it over ice and espresso. However, a trick to making a really good olive oil latte is using oat milk, which emulsifies well with the oil.
Bulletproof coffee
Bulletproof coffee has been around long before TikTok. David Asprey first started talking about it on his website in 2009 after hiking in Tibet and encountering coffee mixed with butter instead of creamer. When made with grass-fed butter, it was supposed to fill you up and give you sustained energy without the need for breakfast. It's stayed popular, thanks to TikTokers. Whether it takes the place of your breakfast or not, it's certainly worth a try, especially when you find yourself without regular coffee creamer.
While some people just let the butter melt into the coffee, there are other ways to make it, too. For example, you can blend the butter into the coffee with a frother while it's still solid, which gives the coffee a thicker consistency than just melting it in your cup would. There are also versions that use ghee, coconut oil, and/or MCT oil instead of butter.
Espresso Coke and cream
If you're both a coffee and Coca-Cola fan, you can't miss trying the viral espresso Coke and cream drink. Basically, it's a reinvention of the Coke float with cream instead of ice cream, plus espresso.
These are super easy to make, and you'll wonder why you never thought of trying one before. Basically, you make a glass of iced Coke and leave space at the top. Then, pour in a shot of espresso followed by cream to taste.
Coca-Cola actually released Coca-Cola with Coffee in 2021, which included vanilla and caramel versions. So, if you're thinking about add-ins, let those flavors inspire your syrups. Plus, using different Cokes (like Coke Zero) as a base gives you the opportunity to choose your preferred sweetener.
Cracking latte
TikTok's viral cracking latte is a must-try coffee drink. We've seen it go by lots of other names, like cracking coffee, cracked coffee, dirty coffee, and cracked chocolate coffee. However, the name "chocolate shell coffee" gives you the biggest hint on what to expect, as it's the same concept as making a hard chocolate shell on top of ice cream.
The traditional way to make this is with a disposable clear plastic cup like you get from a restaurant. Start by melting a chocolate bar or chocolate chips and pouring it into the cup to coat it. After the cup is coated with chocolate, place it in the freezer so that it hardens. After you take the cup out of the freezer, simply pour your favorite iced coffee drink into the cup and squeeze it for the cool crackling effect. You'll get pieces of chocolate here and there as you drink your latte.
Protein coffee
A lot of TikTokers looking to add more protein to their diet have made videos showcasing their protein coffees. Whether you drink your protein coffee hot or cold, the key to a good one is to prevent the protein powder from clumping. A high-quality protein mix won't clump as much. It's also essential to mix your protein powder and milk together with a blender, shaker, or frother before adding the ice and coffee.
You can start by making your well-blended, creamy protein coffee with your favorite milk and protein powder. Some people even add a little creamer or syrup for added sweetness and flavor. Then, you can add your espresso or cold brew and ice.
Banana bread latte
A banana bread latte takes a little more work to prepare than many other viral TikTok coffees, but the flavor is worth it. Just like with regular banana bread, this is the perfect place to use up your over-ripe bananas. Plus, since you start out making a batch of banana bread syrup, you'll have plenty leftover to make more banana bread lattes all week.
The first thing that you need to do to make a banana bread latte is to make the syrup. Boil and simmer one mashed banana with brown sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon. While some people strain the mixture, we like the idea of mixing it all together in a blender for a thicker syrup.
Once you're done making the syrup, it's time to make the latte. Simply pour a couple of tablespoons of the banana bread syrup over ice in a glass, top it with a shot or two of espresso and add your favorite milk or froth on top. Some people take it an extra step and make a sweet cream topping with heavy whipping cream and a couple more tablespoons of the syrup.
Teddy Grahams latte
If you love Teddy Grahams, you'll love the viral Teddy Grahams latte that has made the rounds on TikTok. You can even use ingredients already in your pantry to capture the nostalgic and beloved flavor of these cookies.
The only extra ingredients you need to add are honey, brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla. Boil the ingredients together with water to make a syrup, then add as much of it as you want to a glass with ice, espresso, and milk. However, if you don't want to go to all the trouble of making a simple syrup, you can just dissolve as much brown sugar and honey as you'd like, along with a dash of cinnamon and vanilla in the hot espresso before adding ice and milk. We've also seen people add sweet cream and Teddy Grahams on top too.
Fluffy seagull latte
TikTok's viral fluffy seagull latte is essentially a coffee version of a Fluffernutter. It got its start at a beach coffee shop called Lighthouse Keeper's Pantry in Yarmouth Port on Cape Cod. Since it went viral, not only are people making this coffee drink at home, but they're flocking to Cape Cod to try the original.
Like a Fluffernutter, the drink starts with marshmallow cream and peanut butter. Basically, you spread marshmallow cream around the inside of the cup, add ice, peanut butter syrup, and milk, and stir.
People on TikTok have tried to recreate the peanut butter syrup since it's not easy to find in the wild. Folks have tried mixing together ingredients like peanut butter, vanilla extract, and sugar and then brewing their espresso over it. We've also seen a version where a TikToker made a peanut butter syrup by stirring together peanut butter and vanilla simple syrup with hot water.
Whipped honey latte
TikTok's whipped honey latte is exactly what it sounds like. The texture of the whipped honey is what makes it different from one sweetened with plain honey. Plus, the drink has evolved as people have added their own twists to it.
Whether you go for a more basic or fancy version is up to you. The most basic version involves whipping honey until it's light in color, then brewing your espresso over the honey until it dissolves. The drink is then topped with espresso, ice, and your milk of choice. If you want to take it a step further, try whipping the cream with a little vanilla and honey to make a cold foam topper for your iced latte.
Avocado latte
An avocado latte is a good way to get good fats in if an olive oil latte doesn't sound appealing. It's a very tasty latte, but you'll need to decide whether or not your okay with chunks in your drink.
The most basic version of the avocado latte is chunky. The avocado is muddled or mashed in a cup with sweetener, ice, milk, and espresso. However, there's a way to eliminate the chunks. The drink is made with the same mixed or shaken avocado and milk combination, but the chunks are strained out before the ice is added. That way, you're just left with a creamy green milk. From there, you can add the espresso and vanilla syrup and give it a stir.
Tiramisu latte
A tiramisu latte seems like it should have been around before TikTok, considering tiramisu is a dessert made with coffee or espresso. TikTok's tiramisu latte calls for a mascarpone cold foam to get the flavor just right. It starts as a regular iced latte, but is topped with a tiramisu cold foam and a sprinkling of cocoa powder, turning it into a drink like no other.
There are two main ways we've seen the cold foam made. Both involve mixing mascarpone with cream, milk, and vanilla syrup until the mixture doubles in size. Another variation adds instant coffee to the foam. Once the foam is made, it's set atop a mixture of ice, milk, and espresso, then dusted with cocoa powder. The only thing it's really missing from the dessert version is the ladyfingers. But, like the Teddy Grahams latte, you can always dip ladyfingers into your latte — like you would a biscotti. There's also a boozy tiramisu latte you can make with Kahlúa.
Strawberry milk latte
Last but not least, we have the viral strawberry milk latte that TikTokers have been raving about. It's extremely simple to make, especially if you have pre-made strawberry milk on hand. It's a refreshing, fruity version of coffee that's especially fun during the summer.
You have a few choices here. You can mix strawberry milk with ice and espresso. Try making your own homemade strawberry milk with milk and strawberry syrup. We've seen some people add a dash of salt, vanilla, a cold foam topping, and even a few squirts of strawberry syrup to intensify the fruity notes. However, some people claim that the right way to make this viral drink is by blending the fruit with water, straining it, and adding sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk.