The Trick To Making Olive Oil Coffee Drinks That Actually Taste Good

Coffee and olive oil aren't necessarily two foods that go hand in hand, but you can blame Starbucks for the idea. Inspired by the Italian tradition of slurping a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil each morning, the company's CEO, Howard Schultz, saw an opportunity. Starbucks rolled out new offerings via the Oleato line: the Caffè Latte, the Iced Shaken Espresso (also called the Iced Cortado), and the Golden Foam Cold Brew, all of which were infused with Partanna, a family-owned olive oil from Sicily. Tasting Table's review of the pairings didn't start out strong, but it did reveal the trick to making olive oil coffee that actually tastes good: Mixing it with oat milk.

We're not alone in this hypothesis. In fact, Katerina Mountanos, certified olive oil sommelier and founder of Mediterranean-rooted olive oil and lifestyle brand Kosterina, can back up Tasting Table's observation. She told us, "If you really want to use your coffee to get your daily dose of premium EVOO, I recommend mixing EVOO into an oat milk latte (the oat milk and the EVOO emulsify well)." As if her olive oil expertise wasn't enough, Mountanos is also a coffee fanatic. She said, "No one loves coffee more than me. I go to sleep at night dreaming of the cup of coffee I will sip on first thing in the morning." But, for as much as she loves both, she isn't a fan of mixing olive oil and coffee in general.