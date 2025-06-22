Give Your Next Nespresso Latte The Flavor Of Teddy Grahams With Ingredients Already In Your Pantry

Food-Tok's humanitarian contributions to the realm of accessible home-cooking rival only those of Ina Garten herself. Today, we're exploring the Teddy Graham latte — a Nespresso hack that has recently become a viral TikTok trend. We're bringing those friendly little teddies as our date to the coffee shop, but the drink doesn't require any actual Teddy Grahams to make. All it takes to build this latte is three pantry staples: honey, brown sugar, and cinnamon (plus maple syrup, if you want to make a cold foam topping).

This ultra-popular coffee creation is all about balance. With notes of honey, spiced cinnamon, and round, deep brown sugar, the Teddy Graham latte appeals to both drip coffee drinkers and fans of sweeter craft coffees alike. Unlike many craft espresso drinks, which have a tendency to lean cloyingly sweet (no shade, iced vanilla cupcake latte fans), the Teddy Graham latte's savory nuttiness gives this DIY masterpiece the dimensional depth many other TikTok-viral drinks miss (dirty soda fans, no shade to you either). Plus, it can be served hot or iced. Either way, the result is a highly aromatic brew.

To let the flavorful mix-ins shine, we recommend the dark counterbalance of the Intenso Nespresso pod. Intenso is also the flavor pod we recommend for making knockout Vietnamese-style iced coffee at home, for the record. Serve that latte with a dish of Teddy Grahams to snack on while you sip. Julia Child served her martinis with dishes of Goldfish cracker hors d'oeuvres, after all!