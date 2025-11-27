10 Califia Farms Coffee Creamers, Ranked Worst To Best

Califia Farms is the anything-but-dairy-milk brand. The company actually got its start selling juice in 2010, but not long after, it transitioned to focus more on plant-based milks (almond milk is its bread and butter). It doesn't stop there, though. Califia Farms also derives milk from oats, cashews, and coconut, and it extends into other types of products as well, like coffees, teas, refreshers, and barista blends. In 2014, it also made a big step into a completely different category: coffee creamer.

At the time of its release, Califia noted its coffee creamers stood out because of the brand's proprietary almond milk recipe, cleaner taste, and minimal sweetness, compared to its competitors. It seems that Califia must have gotten something right, because ever since, it's been milking the idea. The creamers remain on grocery store shelves (just with a new look), and have blossomed into a full lineup of creamy, plant-based flavors. They still tout all the same accolades as before, and a few oat milk and organic products have been added in as well. But which one tastes the best?

I rounded up all the bottles I could source to find out, including seasonal picks and unsweetened basics. I tasted each one in a standard cup of coffee, and tried a few sips straight from the container to come up with this ranking. You can learn more about my taste-testing methodology as the end of this article.