10 Califia Farms Coffee Creamers, Ranked Worst To Best
Califia Farms is the anything-but-dairy-milk brand. The company actually got its start selling juice in 2010, but not long after, it transitioned to focus more on plant-based milks (almond milk is its bread and butter). It doesn't stop there, though. Califia Farms also derives milk from oats, cashews, and coconut, and it extends into other types of products as well, like coffees, teas, refreshers, and barista blends. In 2014, it also made a big step into a completely different category: coffee creamer.
At the time of its release, Califia noted its coffee creamers stood out because of the brand's proprietary almond milk recipe, cleaner taste, and minimal sweetness, compared to its competitors. It seems that Califia must have gotten something right, because ever since, it's been milking the idea. The creamers remain on grocery store shelves (just with a new look), and have blossomed into a full lineup of creamy, plant-based flavors. They still tout all the same accolades as before, and a few oat milk and organic products have been added in as well. But which one tastes the best?
I rounded up all the bottles I could source to find out, including seasonal picks and unsweetened basics. I tasted each one in a standard cup of coffee, and tried a few sips straight from the container to come up with this ranking. You can learn more about my taste-testing methodology as the end of this article.
10. Peppermint Mocha
Nothing brings me joy quite like a seasonal coffee creamer. It just adds a touch of whimsy to the ol' morning routine. And, let's be real, it's one of the only things that keeps me from hitting up the Starbucks drive-thru. Califia doesn't deny us these simple pleasures. The brand offers a few festive limited edition creamers, and while I'm sad that I couldn't get my hands on the pumpkin spice (a major bummer), I was able to pick up the Organic Holiday Spice and this bottle of Peppermint Mocha creamer.
Unfortunately, this almond creamer didn't get me in the holiday mood at all. I should have taken the intense smell as a warning. It travels straight past cozy and refreshing, right into Rumple Minze territory. Even a strong cup of coffee couldn't dull its potency, and I blame it all on the peppermint oil. Peppermint extract would have been a better, less offensive choice. Or, the oil simply could have been dialed down so that the rest of the creamer had a chance to breathe. With this adjustment, you'd be able to fully appreciate the cocoa powder that fulfills the mocha part of the equation and the creaminess of the liquid — which is much creamier than what I would have expected from an almond milk product. It could be good if you add the daintiest splash to a cup of cocoa, and if nothing else, it's sure to freshen your breath. But it was certainly not my cup of tea.
9. Organic Vanilla
Along with its classic almond and oat milk creamers, Califia also offers a handful of certified organic options. These are made without oils and gums. By contrast, the brand's other varieties use ingredients like sunflower oil, guar gum, and gellan gum to improve their consistency. All of these are considered safe to consume, though some people may prefer to limit their intake.
I was able to try a few options from this organic lineup, and the vanilla was my least favorite. I appreciate the creamer's stripped-down, four-part ingredient list – organic almond milk, organic cane sugar, baking soda, and organic natural flavor – but what I didn't appreciate quite as much was the taste. Compared to others, it's very thin and almost watery. It doesn't have that viscosity I want from a creamer, nor would it froth easily, which would give it more body. At the same time, it almost feels like it was mixed from a powder, and the vanilla flavoring doesn't taste super pure. It seems more artificial, especially when stacked up against the other vanilla creamers in the Califia lineup. When swirled into a fresh cup of coffee, the flavor is unfortunately washed out even more. So, even though this flavor is certainly better than the overpowering peppermint, it doesn't make it too far in the rankings.
8. Caramel Macchiato
I go into any sort of caramel coffee drink expecting high levels of sugary sweetness. I mean, really, when was the last time you had a caramel latte or a caramel macchiato that wasn't bordering on cloying? That seems to be just the nature of this flavor, and that's exactly what you can expect from Califia's caramel macchiato creamer as well.
It uses real caramel made from cane sugar, which is a plus, so at least you're not getting some sort of extract, flavoring, or other questionable alternative. Even when plunged into a cup of Joe, the caramel comes on strong, giving you that silky, buttery mouthfeel that really stands out. The creamer itself is creamy, smooth, and blends seamlessly with coffee. I'd venture to guess that sweet tooths would have a field day with this flavor. In my opinion, though, it turns from enjoyably sweet to sickly sweet pretty quickly. Califia claims this creamer has 25% less sugar than another leading sweetened, plant-based creamer brand, coming in at just 3 grams of added sugar per tablespoon serving. But it certainly doesn't taste like you're missing out on any sweetness at all.
Fair warning: A little goes a long way when it comes to this creamer. And, for me, the little taste I had was enough. So, that said, the only other flavors it was able to surpass were the peppermint and organic vanilla.
7. Unsweetened Almond
I wasn't overly excited to try this one. Amidst a slew of vanilla, caramel, and other sweet delights, it failed to grab my attention. Plus, to me, an unsweetened almond creamer sounds like it would taste exactly like standard, unadulterated almond milk — not thrilling, nor a great match for coffee.
However, even with these preconceived notions, this creamer managed to impress me with its natural flavor. It is a zero-sugar-added product, so it's made up primarily of just almond milk, sunflower oil, sea salt, natural flavor, and a few other add-ins and thickeners. Even with the thickeners, it's fairly thin — probably just a small step above normal almond milk — but I tried not to hold that against it. The smell actually reminded me of Christmas sugar cookies, yet the taste is light and subtle. It's almost like almond milk mixed with coconut milk, with just a bit of oiliness that actually makes it more enjoyable, in my opinion. It's like a non-dairy half-and-half, with less fat and much less body.
You do need to pour in a bit more to your coffee to really get its full effect, which is the opposite of the caramel macchiato. Overall, I think this makes for a solid everyday pick. It's approachable, versatile, and a great option for anyone who doesn't want black coffee, but not a gush of sweet flavor either.
6. Unsweetened Oat
Almond milk products are at the core of Califia Farms. After the brand's quick squeeze in the juice industry, it was almond milk that cropped up as its first take on plant-based milk. Fittingly, it's also what appears in about 90% of its creamers. But Califia also dabbles in other milk alternatives and, as such, even offers two different oat-based creamers. I was able to track down both at the store, including a vanilla oat flavor and this unsweetened oat offering.
If you look at the ingredient list for the previous unsweetened almond creamer and this unsweetened oat one, you'll see that they're nearly identical, with the only distinction being the swap of almonds for oats. They're both zero-sugar and low in calories. The two even share the same sugar cookie aroma that wafts up to your nostrils as soon as you unscrew the lid. Where they differ is both the flavor and the texture. In general, oat milk tends to have a thicker consistency than almond milk, and that holds true in this creamer. It has creaminess going for it, and it's paired with a gentle sweetness that leans more vanilla than coconut-y.
Honestly, it tastes so good and delicate that I could drink a glass straight from the bottle. At the same time, it blends effortlessly into a steaming mug of coffee or latte alternative. Another great neutral option from Califia, one I think anyone could get on board with.
5. Vanilla Oat
The vanilla-flavored oat creamer jumps the unsweetened one by just a smidge. We all probably saw that one coming, but honestly, it was a much closer race than I anticipated. Vanilla is such a classic creamer flavor, and Califia actually gives us two different ways to enjoy it: in an oat milk creamer and an almond milk one. I was able to get my hands on each version, and I have to say, I actually really like both.
The oat is thick — one of the thickest Califia has to offer. It makes you question how it's oat milk at its base, rather than true dairy cream. It is the teensiest bit syrupy and very sweet, but in a good way. It's the kind of sweetness that makes the ice cream picture on the front feel entirely accurate. Stirred into my coffee, it reminded me of an affogato, that Italian dessert where espresso meets gelato, though the smell is more like a cup of vanilla fro-yo.
This is the kind of creamer sure to turn your morning or afternoon pick-me-up into more of a sweet treat than a simple beverage, and I'm not mad about it. Especially since it still carries less sugar than most other options out there, at just 3 grams per serving. With all of these positives going for it, it was hard for me not to be charmed by this vanilla oat creamer, pulling it above other unsweetened and less appealing options.
4. French Vanilla
If you're into vanilla, but not oat milk, don't worry — Califia also has a vanilla almond milk on its books. This one is actually labeled specifically as a French vanilla flavor. The distinction between regular vanilla and French vanilla usually means the latter has a richer, creamier taste, typically thanks to the addition of egg yolks. However, in Califia's case, I have a sneaky feeling that french vanilla and standard vanilla may be interchangeable.
Just like the unsweetened almond creamer vs the unsweetened oat creamer, the vanilla pair also shares nearly the exact same ingredients, and both generically mention "natural vanilla flavor with other natural flavor" as the main taste component. This time, though, it's the almond milk rendition that comes out on top. It's difficult to find any differences at all between these two vanillas. Going back and forth between the two — both incorporated into coffee and just straight from the bottle (for scientific purposes, of course) — they tasted essentially the same on all accounts. The vanilla and cane sugar mask any kind of chalkiness or taste from the almonds in this specific bottle, and the consistency doesn't change.
With so many similarities and no strong personal preference between almond and oat milk, my ranking ultimately came down to a slight nutritional difference. Both vanilla bottles have just 3 grams of added sugar per serving, but the almond milk version edges out the oat one in calories, coming in at 20 versus 25. That small difference was enough to tip the scale in its favor. Without it, I honestly couldn't have decided.
3. Organic Holiday Spice
Here we have organic and seasonal tastes all blended into one bottle. That means the Holiday Spice creamer contains no gums, no oils, and only organic ingredients. But among those ingredients are some wintertime spices that will "turn your coffee into a festive treat" — Califia's words, not mine.
To say this is an improvement compared to the seasonal peppermint creamer is a gross understatement, and I can confirm that it does come off like a festive treat. Even though it does have a thinner consistency like the organic vanilla from earlier, it holds up better when combined with coffee. The aromatics are still front and center. You get a little sprinkle of cinnamon here and a touch of ginger there. With these taste notes and a measured amount of sweetness, it stands out amongst more basic options like the unsweetened creamers.
The ingredient that really makes this mix special, though, is the cardamom. The aromatic spice is already known as a popular coffee enhancer, especially in Middle Eastern countries. Its dual earth and citrusy taste makes it a unique yet game-changing addition, and in this creamer, it's able to find the perfect home nestled in between other warm spices and the richness of Java. It took my palate off guard in the first few sips. But I quickly grew to like its layered, surprisingly sophisticated flavor. It turned out to be one of my favorites.
2. Organic Brown Sugar
The iced brown sugar oat milk shaken espresso (that's a mouthful, isn't it?) has been a staple at Starbucks for years now. However, that drink does feature cinnamon for more of a cozy, wintertime flair, so I was excited to try a different version of the flavor, compliments of Califia. It is almond milk instead of oat, and it also falls under the brand's organic line with no gums, no oils, and all organic ingredients. The ingredient list is refreshingly simple: just almond milk, brown sugar, baking soda, and organic natural flavor. It's uncomplicated, but it just works.
The creamer has a fresh taste to it that's hard to describe and a sweetness that's unlike any of the others. I would call that the brown sugar effect. Swapping cane sugar for brown sugar gives it a richer, molasses-like flavor that makes you feel all the warm fuzzies. If you wanted, you could even follow in Starbucks' footsteps and sprinkle in a little cinnamon yourself, turning your coffee into a festive drink that I would actually prefer over the holiday spice creamer.
The only real downside is that it's noticeably not as creamy as the non-organic creamers, so you won't get that same luscious mouthfeel. But I think the good outweighs the bad in this scenario. Its natural flavor and organic status make up for it, hitting all the right notes without overcomplicating things.
1. Toasted Hazelnut
Let me preface this one by saying I'm not usually a fan of hazelnut coffee. In most renditions, it's too in your face, and something about the nuttiness never seemed to blend well with coffee to me. So, the fact that I have this ranked as my top Califia flavor should tell you everything you need to know about how good this is.
It comes with all the standard Califia credentials. It's made with almond milk, and it cuts down on sugar by 25%, yet it's thick and creamy enough to pass for a full-dairy creamer. You get an initial burst of cane sugar sweetness, then that roasted hazelnut nuttiness piggybacks on top of it. But instead of earthy, the flavor is almost buttery and rich. It buddied up to my cup of coffee really well, pulling out even more of those deep chocolate and caramel notes.
Really, what impresses me most is how "real" this feels. As someone who typically opts for dairy-based creamers, I can say that I would not have been able to tell this was a plant-based product. Califia has a knack for creating plant-based creamers that drink like classic dairy, and this one might be its best example yet — you don't sacrifice any richness or depth of flavor. And, honestly, this creamer is what finally made me understand why hazelnut has remained a beloved, enduring classic. I simply couldn't see it with other brands.
Methodology
For this taste test, I gathered up as many Califia Farms coffee creamers as I could find from various grocery stores, though they were a bit elusive. I ended up finding the lion's share of these 10 at a local market in my Columbus, Ohio area called Lucky's Market, and I grabbed a few more options at Target. While Califia Farms does have a presence at other major stores like Walmart and Kroger, I found little to no creamer options at either of those locations.
Once I finally tracked them down, I brought everything home and brewed a fresh pot of coffee to taste them all side by side. I poured a pretty hefty amount of creamer into each cup and also took a few sips straight from the bottle when necessary to really gauge the pure flavor. I ranked each one based primarily on flavor, but also on consistency. Many plant-based milk products tend to lean thinner and a bit watery, and while I preferred creamers with more body, a really great flavor could help make up for a lighter texture.
For flavor, I didn't want anything chalky or something that defaulted to tasting like plain almond or oat milk. I looked for a solid level of sweetness — enough to stand up to the coffee, but not so sweet that it turned syrupy. The rankings ultimately came down to these flavor notes. Most Califia products are similar in terms of nutrition, and I didn't favor the organic line just because of its organic status. I also didn't go in with a preference for almond versus oat creamers. I will say, the brand's oat milk creamers are some of the best you can find. It just so happened that a few of the almond milk options tasted even better.