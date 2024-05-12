The Absolute Best Oat Milk Creamer You Should Be Using In Your Coffee

There are more milk alternatives on the market than ever these days. From almond to cashew, and banana to hemp, it seems any and every plant, nut, and seed has been made into a dairy-free substitute. Still, with so many options to choose from, only one of them is considered the best for your morning coffee. Baristas have long hailed oat milk as the top alternative to use in coffee drinks, citing both its frothability and neutral flavor profile. Not all oat milk products are created equally, however — and that includes your beloved coffee creamers.

For as many varieties of milk alternatives as there are to choose from, there are brands that make them. Names like Oatly and Nut Pods have long dominated the dairy-free creamer aisle, delivering a creamy consistency and a range of flavors to your morning brew. Knowing that, the oat milk creamer brand that Tasting Table's taste testers ranked the best may come off as a bit of a shock. In Tasting Table's ranking of 10 oat milk creamer brands from worst to best, Califia Farm's outdid them all — yes, even Oatly (although it did come in as a close second).

Using the same Trader Joe's iced coffee base, all oat milk creamer brands were judged on the quality of flavor, creaminess, richness, aftertaste, and price. Equivalated to the taste of vanilla ice cream in a liquid form, Califia Farm's vanilla oat coffee creamer can be described in one word: Perfection. The taste testers, simply, had no notes.