There are few more popular breakfast foods worldwide than the humble egg. This small yet mighty nutritional powerhouse is a great source of protein as well as containing an abundance of vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and antioxidants. Although a great many breakfast options are sweet, eggs provide an alternative savory option. And, while they can be prepared in a wide variety of ways, one of the most delicious and simple ways to make a whole meal of your eggs is by whipping them up into an omelette.

This spicy chorizo omelette recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a perfect choice for a filling and flavorful breakfast, brunch, or even lunch. Our light and fluffy omelette is flavored with scallions, fresh red chile, and plenty of butter, and filled with a mixture of sauteed bell pepper, spinach, and chorizo. The omelette is finished with a handful of sharp cheddar cheese, and for added finesse, a sprinkling of fresh parsley, to bring you a dish worthy of any brunch joint. This omelette, which can be prepared and ready to eat in under 15 minutes, will give you a truly satisfying start to the day and fuel you up for whatever lies ahead.