Spicy Chorizo Omelette Recipe
There are few more popular breakfast foods worldwide than the humble egg. This small yet mighty nutritional powerhouse is a great source of protein as well as containing an abundance of vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and antioxidants. Although a great many breakfast options are sweet, eggs provide an alternative savory option. And, while they can be prepared in a wide variety of ways, one of the most delicious and simple ways to make a whole meal of your eggs is by whipping them up into an omelette.
This spicy chorizo omelette recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a perfect choice for a filling and flavorful breakfast, brunch, or even lunch. Our light and fluffy omelette is flavored with scallions, fresh red chile, and plenty of butter, and filled with a mixture of sauteed bell pepper, spinach, and chorizo. The omelette is finished with a handful of sharp cheddar cheese, and for added finesse, a sprinkling of fresh parsley, to bring you a dish worthy of any brunch joint. This omelette, which can be prepared and ready to eat in under 15 minutes, will give you a truly satisfying start to the day and fuel you up for whatever lies ahead.
Gather the ingredients for this spicy chorizo omelette recipe
To begin this spicy chorizo omelette recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want eggs, olive oil, chorizo, bell pepper, spinach, butter, scallions, red chile, cheddar cheese, and salt and pepper.
Step 1: Whisk the eggs
Break the eggs into a bowl and whisk them well.
Step 2: Heat a pan
Heat a pan containing the olive oil to a medium-high heat.
Step 3: Add the chorizo and bell pepper
Add the chorizo and bell pepper to the pan.
Step 4: Saute the chorizo and pepper
Fry the chorizo and pepper for 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 5: Add spinach
Add the spinach to the pan and allow it to wilt for 1 to 2 minutes.
Step 6: Set the veg aside
Remove the mixture from the pan and set it aside.
Step 7: Add butter to the pan
Add the butter to the pan and wait for it to foam.
Step 8: Add the red chile and scallion
Add the scallion and red chile and saute for 30 seconds.
Step 9: Add the eggs
Add the whisked eggs to the pan, stirring to mix in the scallion and red chile.
Step 10: Agitate the eggs
Agitate the eggs in the pan gently with a spatula or spoon and leave to cook for 1 to 2 minutes.
Step 11: Add the cheddar
Add the cheddar cheese while the eggs are still a little runny in the center.
Step 12: Season the omelette
Remove the pan from the hob and season the omelette well with salt and pepper.
Step 13: Fill the omelette
Add the chorizo and red pepper mixture to the omelette.
Step 14: Serve the omelette
Fold the omelette over and slide onto a serving plate.
What pairs well with an omelette?
Spicy Chorizo Omelette Recipe
Our spicy chorizo omelette, which is packed with cheese, chile, and fresh veggies, makes a hearty and satisfying 15-minute breakfast or brunch.
Ingredients
- 3 medium eggs, room temperature
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- ⅓ cup chorizo, diced
- ½ red bell pepper, sliced
- ½ cup spinach, roughly torn
- 2 teaspoons butter
- 1 scallion, finely chopped
- ½ teaspoon finely diced red chile
- ¼ cup grated cheddar cheese
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Optional Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon fresh parsley, to serve
Directions
- Break the eggs into a bowl and whisk them well.
- Heat a pan containing the olive oil to a medium-high heat.
- Add the chorizo and bell pepper to the pan.
- Fry the chorizo and pepper for 3 to 4 minutes.
- Add the spinach to the pan and allow it to wilt for 1 to 2 minutes.
- Remove the mixture from the pan and set it aside.
- Add the butter to the pan and wait for it to foam.
- Add the scallion and red chile and saute for 30 seconds.
- Add the whisked eggs to the pan, stirring to mix in the scallion and red chile.
- Agitate the eggs in the pan gently with a spatula or spoon and leave to cook for 1 to 2 minutes.
- Add the cheddar cheese while the eggs are still a little runny in the center.
- Remove the pan from the hob and season the omelette well with salt and pepper.
- Add the chorizo and red pepper mixture to the omelette.
- Fold the omelette over and slide onto a serving plate.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|514
|Total Fat
|41.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|17.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|556.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|8.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.2 g
|Total Sugars
|3.6 g
|Sodium
|673.9 mg
|Protein
|28.4 g
Can other cheeses be used in this omelette recipe?
Cheese and eggs go hand in hand, and, according to our research, cheese is hands down the most popular omelette filling if you are looking for a quick and comforting meal. This recipe uses cheddar to add sharp notes along with a delicious melty texture to the omelette, and while cheddar makes a beautiful addition to any egg dish, there are plenty of other options for the discerning cheese connoisseur who likes to mix things up now and again.
If you like a bit of tangy ooze in your omelettes, look no further than the Swiss cheese Gruyère. Rich and nutty, Gruyère is a perfect cheese for melting and will hold up well with the other flavors in this omelette. If you prefer things a little milder in the cheese department yet still want a good melt, then Gouda, Emmentaler, or even mozzarella can make great cheesy fillings. If you want to ramp up the heat in this omelette, then pepper jack, or other spice-infused cheeses will be a good option for you. If that melt factor isn't something you are particularly looking for, then we recommend adding cream cheese to your omelette for a richly creamy and indulgent tang that contrasts wonderfully with the meaty spice of the chorizo and the freshness of the bell pepper and spinach. Or, to take things up a notch or two, why not add a generous spoonful of Boursin to your omelette for an instant flavor boost?
How can this spicy chorizo omelette recipe be adapted?
Aside from switching out your cheeses, there are plenty of ways to add your own spin on this spicy chorizo omelette, depending on your personal preferences. If you fancy switching up the veggies, mushrooms, diced tomato, or red onions also work really well alongside the bold flavors of chorizo. Or, for a real kick of flavor, why not finely chop some sun-dried tomatoes and add them into the mix? If you don't mind a little more work, fried potatoes also make a great accompaniment to the other elements of this omelette recipe. The spinach in this dish can easily be replaced with kale, or if you prefer a slightly fresher and more peppery finish, then a handful of fresh arugula can be added to the omelette once it is cooked. Alternatively, some fresh sliced avocado will add creaminess as well as healthy fats and vitamins to your omelette.
For smaller additions that will make a big impact, a pinch or two of smoked paprika will pair wonderfully with the chorizo and bell pepper. If you want more heat, then why not try drizzling your omelette with your preferred hot sauce, or add some chopped jalapeños into the filling? If you prefer a milder and more herbaceous finish, a wide variety of fresh herbs such as thyme, parsley, chives, cilantro, tarragon, or chervil can be incorporated into the whisked eggs before they are cooked up.