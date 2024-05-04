The Absolute Best Types Of Cheese For An Omelet

Although omelets may require a bit more time and finesse than a plate of scrambled eggs, they're totally worth it. This breakfast dish is super customizable and easy to tweak to fit your palate — and whatever ingredients you have in your refrigerator. You can go with a Denver omelet featuring the classic trio of onions, green pepper, and ham, or you can get creative and add oysters to your omelet for a straight-from-the-sea flavor. Though as delicious as these additions sound, the best omelet filling is undoubtedly cheese.

There is seemingly no limit to what type of cheese you can add to your omelet, but there are certain kinds that work better than others in this egg dish. We curated a list of some of the best types of cheese for your omelet based on several important factors. While many of them will yield the melty cheese pull perfect for twirling around your fork, others make a great fit for an omelet in their own way — either by complementing other common filling additions or providing a novel texture that will keep your eggs both moist and interesting.