Fry Eggs In Mayo For An Even More Flavorful Breakfast Sandwich

You haven't truly lived until you've fried your eggs in mayo. Sure, you could stick with butter for a rich flavor or olive oil for crispy edges, but when you deploy mayonnaise instead, you essentially get the best of both worlds. Frying your eggs with this condiment gives them slightly crunchy, golden-brown edges along with a deliciously creamy flavor. If this sounds a little wild to you, think about what basic mayonnaise is made from: eggs (the same ingredient we're cooking), oil (a common frying vehicle), and mustard, which can only add delicious taste.

When you pile these delicacies on your breakfast sandwich, you end up with a truly elevated meal. These sandwiches often incorporate a creamy ingredient anyway, like cream cheese or aioli, so you're really only piling on more deliciousness here. Unlike with butter, you get a slight tangy flavor with mayo, especially if you use a version with lemon juice or apple cider vinegar.

For a richer final product, try kewpie mayo, which omits egg whites and only includes the yolks to pack in even more umami flavor. It also incorporates vinegar, so you'll get a slight tang to your breakfast. You can also go with flavored mayonnaise, whether store-bought or homemade — and if you choose the latter, blend in herbs like parsley, basil, rosemary, or cilantro, or stir in tasty seasonings like black pepper, chili powder, Cajun or Creole seasoning, or paprika.