Fry Eggs In Mayo For An Even More Flavorful Breakfast Sandwich
You haven't truly lived until you've fried your eggs in mayo. Sure, you could stick with butter for a rich flavor or olive oil for crispy edges, but when you deploy mayonnaise instead, you essentially get the best of both worlds. Frying your eggs with this condiment gives them slightly crunchy, golden-brown edges along with a deliciously creamy flavor. If this sounds a little wild to you, think about what basic mayonnaise is made from: eggs (the same ingredient we're cooking), oil (a common frying vehicle), and mustard, which can only add delicious taste.
When you pile these delicacies on your breakfast sandwich, you end up with a truly elevated meal. These sandwiches often incorporate a creamy ingredient anyway, like cream cheese or aioli, so you're really only piling on more deliciousness here. Unlike with butter, you get a slight tangy flavor with mayo, especially if you use a version with lemon juice or apple cider vinegar.
For a richer final product, try kewpie mayo, which omits egg whites and only includes the yolks to pack in even more umami flavor. It also incorporates vinegar, so you'll get a slight tang to your breakfast. You can also go with flavored mayonnaise, whether store-bought or homemade — and if you choose the latter, blend in herbs like parsley, basil, rosemary, or cilantro, or stir in tasty seasonings like black pepper, chili powder, Cajun or Creole seasoning, or paprika.
Melt your mayo before frying
Once you've selected your condiment, all you need to do to get started is squeeze a little into a hot pan. Wait until it melts so you can spread the mayonnaise around the pan, creating enough surface area that it will eventually cradle your egg. At this point, it may look a little clumpy and not like the smooth butter or oil layer you're used to, but trust the process.
When your base layer has loosened up a little, crack an egg in its center. From there, you can fry like you normally would, which can include seasoning and flipping. If you get to the end of your cooking time and find that your egg is a little greasier than normal, you can always plop it on a paper towel for a hot second to soak up any extra oil. If you'd rather skip this step, any bread that you slide it onto should act as the perfect grease-absorbing vehicle. As far as the rest of the ingredients for your sandwich go, we'd recommend using a light touch on creamy spreads (or oil-packed ones like pesto), instead going in with melty cheese, fresh tomatoes or arugula, and crunchy bacon. You may never go back to regular old butter or oil again.