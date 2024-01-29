Flavored Mayo Is The Genius Way To Use Up Leftover Herbs
Fresh herbs like cilantro, parsley, and thyme add layers of flavor to any dish they're added to, but rarely does a recipe require the entire bundle or package. Even if you add fresh herbs to all of your weekly meals, or use storage hacks like keeping them in water or wrapped in a damp paper towel in the fridge, you might still end up with herbs that eventually wilt and lose flavor. To prevent food waste, even if the herbs are wilted, use them to create a flavored mayo with a combination of spices that will give an herbaceous boost to sandwiches and salad dressings.
You can use leftover herbs to elevate your favorite store-bought mayo that's already in the fridge. If you are using herbs with a harder stem like rosemary, remove them from the twig before combining with the mayo. The softer stems from herbs like cilantro, on the other hand, can be blended in with the rest of the ingredients. Add the herbs, seasonings, and mayo to your blender or food processor, or use an immersion blender in a bowl or jar. And if you prefer to make homemade mayo, like with our classic mayonnaise recipe, it's just as easy to add the herbs with the other ingredients in a blender for more flavor.
Combine herbs with spices and aromatics for the most delicious mayonnaise
Any herbs you have left in the fridge will work for flavored mayonnaise, but try to use spices, other aromatics, and acidity from lemon or limes for a true balance of flavors. If you have a surplus of cilantro, combine it with garlic cloves, lime juice and zest, salt, and black pepper. For an Italian-inspired spread, mix the mayo with herbs like basil and oregano. To use up a variety of herbs, fresh parsley, chives, basil, dill, and oregano all complement each other in an ultimate flavored spread. Add a dash of hot sauce, Dijon mustard, or crushed red pepper to any variation of the condiment to kick up the heat. After everything is combined, let the mayo sit for at least an hour in the fridge to give the flavors time to meld before using the spread.
The most obvious choice for using this flavored mayo is to elevate sandwiches, like adding herbiness to a club sandwich or giving more flavor to your bacon and egg breakfast wrap. If you prefer a creamy salad dressing, combine the mayo with olive oil, vinegar, honey, and mustard. It also works in other recipes that typically use plain mayo like deviled eggs, chicken or tuna salads, and pimento cheese dip. To keep it simple, use the flavored mayo as a dip paired with chips, potatoes, or vegetable sticks for an effortless snack.