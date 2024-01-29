Flavored Mayo Is The Genius Way To Use Up Leftover Herbs

Fresh herbs like cilantro, parsley, and thyme add layers of flavor to any dish they're added to, but rarely does a recipe require the entire bundle or package. Even if you add fresh herbs to all of your weekly meals, or use storage hacks like keeping them in water or wrapped in a damp paper towel in the fridge, you might still end up with herbs that eventually wilt and lose flavor. To prevent food waste, even if the herbs are wilted, use them to create a flavored mayo with a combination of spices that will give an herbaceous boost to sandwiches and salad dressings.

You can use leftover herbs to elevate your favorite store-bought mayo that's already in the fridge. If you are using herbs with a harder stem like rosemary, remove them from the twig before combining with the mayo. The softer stems from herbs like cilantro, on the other hand, can be blended in with the rest of the ingredients. Add the herbs, seasonings, and mayo to your blender or food processor, or use an immersion blender in a bowl or jar. And if you prefer to make homemade mayo, like with our classic mayonnaise recipe, it's just as easy to add the herbs with the other ingredients in a blender for more flavor.