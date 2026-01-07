The Small Detail That Can Make Builder-Grade Kitchens Feel High End

There are numerous benefits to opting for a builder-grade kitchen — one of the most obvious being affordability. Builder-grade materials are mass-produced, which means that folks building a new home or getting their kitchen revamped can keep costs down. However, this affordability often comes not only at the expense of durability, but it can also make your space look, well, cookie-cutter.

However, there are numerous ways to add charm and personality to your builder-grade kitchen that can be finished within a weekend. One of the smallest upgrades that can have the biggest impact on your space is swapping out builder-grade hardware — like plastic outlet covers, faucets, cabinet knobs, and pulls — with more high-end options. Opting for pulls with a more unique color or finish can add a touch of elegance to your space, for instance, while swapping out the basic faucet for a sensor-controlled one can both maximize utility and make your space look more personalized.