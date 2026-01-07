The Small Detail That Can Make Builder-Grade Kitchens Feel High End
There are numerous benefits to opting for a builder-grade kitchen — one of the most obvious being affordability. Builder-grade materials are mass-produced, which means that folks building a new home or getting their kitchen revamped can keep costs down. However, this affordability often comes not only at the expense of durability, but it can also make your space look, well, cookie-cutter.
However, there are numerous ways to add charm and personality to your builder-grade kitchen that can be finished within a weekend. One of the smallest upgrades that can have the biggest impact on your space is swapping out builder-grade hardware — like plastic outlet covers, faucets, cabinet knobs, and pulls — with more high-end options. Opting for pulls with a more unique color or finish can add a touch of elegance to your space, for instance, while swapping out the basic faucet for a sensor-controlled one can both maximize utility and make your space look more personalized.
A little ingenuity goes a long way
A trip to the hardware section of your local Home Depot will illustrate the breadth of options to choose from. To avoid damaging your kitchen aesthetic, you'll want to select hardware options that add to your design, rather than detract or distract from it. Bronze or gold-toned fixtures can complement dark brown cabinets and catch the light, while those looking to emulate a more homey finish will appreciate vintage knobs and pulls that add character to the space and demand attention.
Swapping out cabinet hardware and outlet covers takes no time at all, but if you have a few more hours to spare, you may want to turn to that cookie-cutter faucet. When looking at different faucet styles, be sure to consider the shape of your sink and its functionality; this will help you decide the shape and number of handles you'll need. Your style will also inform your selection, as a vintage-style faucet may not be a great choice for a mid-century modern kitchen, but it would really shine in a Tuscan-style one.