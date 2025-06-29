How To Choose The Right Faucet For Your Kitchen

There are several highly rated kitchen faucets on the market, but that doesn't mean that it is easy to decide which is the best choice for your kitchen. In fact, with so many different styles, brands, finishes, and features to choose from, the task of choosing one can become even more challenging and overwhelming. If you've been wondering whether a high-arc or low-arc model is best, whether you should look for something with one or two handles, or if there are really any benefits to splurging for a motion-activated or voice-controlled faucet, then you're in the right place.

We reached out to three plumbing, design, and kitchen renovation experts to find out these and other questions. Keith Bynum is a star of HGTV's "Bargain Block," a designer, and a renovation expert; Kelly Russum is the owner of KC's 23 ½ Hour Plumbing and Air Conditioning in Palm Springs, California; and Natalie Beech is the marketing manager and media lead at Greg's Plumbing & Heating Inc. in Hamilton, Ontario. Ahead, you'll hear the expert advice they shared with Tasting Table during their exclusive interviews. By the end of this piece, you should be armed with the information you need to choose the perfect faucet for your kitchen.