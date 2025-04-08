While you don't use your kitchen sink to cook or bake, there are few tasks that you can accomplish in the kitchen if it isn't working. You need to be able to wash your hands before preparing meals or after handling raw meat. You'll have to get water from the faucet to bring it to a boil when cooking pasta, potatoes, and other veggies. And, you'll want to rinse away food scraps and use the garbage disposal to clear the drain. So, when the sink has a problem, it can bring nearly all kitchen tasks to a halt.

Being able to identify some of the most common kitchen sink problems and knowing how to fix them can help you get everything back on track. Plus, if you're able to address these issues on your own, it can save you from having to hire an expensive plumber (who probably isn't going to be able to come for a few hours — if not days). To help us learn more about some of the most common sink issues — and what can be done to fix and even avoid them — we reached out to four plumbing and home improvement experts. Shaylin King is the owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Tri-Cities, Yakima, and Hermiston, Angie Hicks is the co-founder of Angi, Kelly Russum is the owner of KC's 23 ½ Hour Plumbing and Air Conditioning, and Joseph Wade is the vice president of operations at Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. Ahead, you can read more about the tips and suggestions they shared when speaking exclusively with Tasting Table.