11 Common Kitchen Sink Problems And How To Fix Them
While you don't use your kitchen sink to cook or bake, there are few tasks that you can accomplish in the kitchen if it isn't working. You need to be able to wash your hands before preparing meals or after handling raw meat. You'll have to get water from the faucet to bring it to a boil when cooking pasta, potatoes, and other veggies. And, you'll want to rinse away food scraps and use the garbage disposal to clear the drain. So, when the sink has a problem, it can bring nearly all kitchen tasks to a halt.
Being able to identify some of the most common kitchen sink problems and knowing how to fix them can help you get everything back on track. Plus, if you're able to address these issues on your own, it can save you from having to hire an expensive plumber (who probably isn't going to be able to come for a few hours — if not days). To help us learn more about some of the most common sink issues — and what can be done to fix and even avoid them — we reached out to four plumbing and home improvement experts. Shaylin King is the owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Tri-Cities, Yakima, and Hermiston, Angie Hicks is the co-founder of Angi, Kelly Russum is the owner of KC's 23 ½ Hour Plumbing and Air Conditioning, and Joseph Wade is the vice president of operations at Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. Ahead, you can read more about the tips and suggestions they shared when speaking exclusively with Tasting Table.
A clogged drain
One of the most common kitchen sink problems you're bound to run into is a clogged drain. According to Angi Hicks, "A clog in a kitchen sink is generally caused by grease, food, and other items going down the drain that shouldn't." If your kitchen drain clogs — or is draining very slowly — you may be able to clear it yourself. "A plunger can help dislodge clogs," explains Shaylin King. The best type of plunger to use for a kitchen sink is called a cup plunger. It has a flat base that will help ensure a good seal over the drain, allowing it to effectively release the clog. According to King, you can also try to clean your kitchen sink drain by adding baking soda and vinegar to it to see if the reaction they produce is sufficient to dislodge the clog. If you're unable to clear a clog with DIY methods such as these, King explains, "Some clogs may require professional drain snaking by a plumber."
Learning how to avoid clogging the sink in the first place is even better than knowing how to clear it. There are several food scraps that you should never put down the garbage disposal because of their likelihood to cause a clog. These include corn husks, coffee grounds, and potato peels. "Use a sink strainer to help keep objects from going down the drain," recommends King. Additionally, according to King, "Homeowners should avoid pouring grease down the drain." As it cools, it will solidify, potentially blocking the pipe. This is also the reason why you should never wash greasy pans with hot water. To prevent frustrating (and potentially costly) clogged drains, King recommends "using a preventative drain maintenance product [to] help prevent buildup in the lines that lead to a clog."
Smelly drains and sinks
If your sink or drain has an offensive and overpowering odor, it can really put a damper on the more pleasant aromas in a kitchen. "The most common causes of smelly sinks can be homeowners not properly cleaning the sink, food buildup, a broken and dried P-trap, or a larger sewer line blockage," explains Joseph Wade. The sink may be one of the worst kitchen items to clean, but according to Wade, if a dirty sink is the reason for the offensive odors, it is often easy to diagnose. "If you can smell the stench very strongly and see food and rust buildup in your sink, the issue may be as simple as just cleaning the sink surface to bust that odor for good," he explains. Wade recommends using the same pantry staple you'd reach for to remove odors from your wooden utensils: baking soda. Add some hydrogen peroxide to the baking soda to create a reaction that will lift stains while also deodorizing the sink.
Shaylin King offers another potential cause for a smelly drain or sink. "Trapped food particles and grease buildup can cause a sink to smell." To get rid of this bad kitchen smell, he says, "Flush with baking soda and vinegar, followed by hot water to help get rid of the smell. Use of a bacteria treatment to break down grease oils and fats (FOGs) will reduce smell."
One other potential problem that Wade identifies is a dried P-trap. If the odors you're noticing smell like a sewer, then a dried P-trap is likely to blame. If this is the case, Wade says, " All you need to do is run the water for several seconds to refill the trap, then wait a little while to see if the odor goes away."
Decrease in water pressure
Whether you're hand-washing dishes or filling a pot with water to cook pasta, potatoes, or green beans, it can be exceedingly frustrating to discover a decrease in the water pressure from the faucet. Unfortunately, this problem can be a bit more complicated to diagnose, as there are several potential causes. "It could be an issue with the water company, running multiple appliances at once, or your water valve might not be fully open. If it's limited to one faucet, it might just be debris in the aerator. If it's in multiple places, it could be an issue with the pressure-reducing valve, water service line, well pump, or something else," explains Angie Hicks.
The easiest of these potential causes to fix yourself is debris in the aerator. If this is the case, Kelly Russum says, "unscrew [the aerator], soak [it] in vinegar overnight, and put it back." To prevent this from becoming a problem again in the future, Russum says, "Clean aerators regularly and install a water softener in hard water areas." If cleaning the aerator doesn't resolve your water pressure issues, it is probably time to call a plumber. They'll be able to determine the cause and propose solutions.
Dishwasher backing up into the sink
If your dishwasher is backing up into the sink, you'll want to get to the bottom of the problem promptly. It can put a real damper on your ability to use your kitchen sink when it is filled with dirty water. Even worse, the water could potentially overfill the sink, causing it to spill over the sides and damage your cabinets and floors. All that waste coming up through your sink's drain may also leave odors behind, giving your kitchen a horrid stench.
So, why is your dishwasher backing up into your sink, and what should you do about it? Shaylin King explains, "A clogged drain, blocked garbage disposal, and an issue with the air gap can all be reasons a dishwasher would back up into the sink." If you're comfortable with some basic plumbing tasks, he says, "Clean the drain hose, clear the garbage disposal, and inspect the air gap for blockages to help prevent the dishwasher from backing up into the sink." After you think you've resolved the cause of the backup, he recommends completing one more key step. "Run the garbage disposal before using the dishwasher and check for slow drainage," says King.
Leaking faucets
A leaky kitchen faucet wastes water and could even cause water damage to the floor or cabinets if you have the sink stopper in and don't realize you have a leak. "Most leaks from kitchen faucets are due to an old O-ring, which is a rubber ring inside the faucet that helps create a water-tight seal and prevents leaks," explains Joseph Wade. According to Wade, replacing the O-ring isn't an overly complex plumbing task. After turning off the water and blocking the drain to keep anything from falling down it as you work, he says, "You'll then have to remove the handles (depending on the type of faucet you have) and pull out the valve stem." Then, you should be able to remove the O-ring from the base by taking out the screw and washer. Finally, Wade says, "Substitute the O-ring, apply a bit of plumber's grease to the stem, put on a new O-ring and washer, reinsert the stem into the faucet, and replace the handle(s)."
While an old O-ring is a common cause of a leaky faucet, there are other potential explanations. "A leaky faucet might happen because the faucet wasn't installed properly or because there has been some corrosion," explains Angie Hicks. If you've tried replacing the O ring on your own, and it didn't work, Hicks says, "It might be worth hiring a professional plumber to assess whether a leaky faucet can be repaired or if it needs to be replaced."
Banging pipes
If the pipes under your sink are noisy when you turn off the water, it can be very concerning. If the noises you hear sound like loud bangs, then you're probably dealing with something called water hammer. It is a condition that causes the pipes to hit against one another or the framing around them. As you could probably guess, pipes banging into one another isn't a good thing. The loud noises you're hearing are only the tip of the iceberg. As the pipes hit against one another, it can cause damage, which can result in a leak. The leak won't always start big, so a lot of damage could occur over time before you catch the problem. Water hammer may also cause the pipes to burst, damage the water pump and other system components, and cause all sorts of interior or exterior property damage.
Shaylin King explains that water hammer may "be caused by loose pipes or a faulty shut-off valve." To combat it, he says, "Install a water hammer arrestor, secure loose pipes, or replace malfunctioning valves." If your attempts don't solve the problem — or you're not comfortable attempting these projects on your own — contact a professional plumber. You don't want to deal with the repercussions of letting water hammer go unaddressed.
Gurgling or bubbling noises coming from the sink
Water hammer isn't the only sink issue that can result in odd noises coming from your sink. It is also possible to hear gurgling or bubbling noises. According to Kelly Russum, such sounds occur "due to a venting problem or a big clog deep inside your plumbing." Either of these issues can cause air to get trapped in the P-trap, which is why you're hearing those weird noises.
A blocked vent pipe could be the reason for the noises you're hearing. If the vent pipe is blocked, that means that air is not able to move as it should. This can result in the air going down the drain with water, adding too much suction for the P-traps water to remain undisturbed as it should. You may be able to resolve a vent pipe issue on your own by removing blockages and checking the external vents to see if something is disrupting the flow of air. However, according to Russum, "If your home has frequent venting issues, consider a cheater vent (air admittance valve) under the sink to help balance pressure. But it is better to discuss this with your plumber."
A clogged pipe is the other main culprit for gurgling and bubbling noises. Even if you do not see any evidence of a blockage on your end, one could still be present deeper within the system. So, if you're hearing these odd noises and weren't able to resolve them by checking for vent blockages, then you'll likely want to consult with a plumber to get to the bottom of the issue and ensure that it is resolved properly. Otherwise, what starts as a small issue could turn into a much more complex plumbing problem.
Loss of hot water
Hot water is a must in a kitchen. You want to be able to properly wash your hands after dealing with raw meat or cleaning products, need access to hot water to bring it to a boil more quickly when cooking something on the stove, and want to be able to safely hand wash pots, pans, and other dishes. According to Angie Hicks, "If your faucet can no longer dispense hot water — or if it just takes a lot longer for your water to heat up — there's likely an issue with your water heater."
Hicks explains some potential water heater issues that could be the reason for the loss of hot water in a kitchen. One has to do with placement. "If the water heater is placed too far from the most-used faucets, you may have trouble getting hot water quickly," she says. Another potential issue relates to the size of the tank. She says, "If your water heater's tank is too small, you'll need to upgrade to a larger unit." The best way to determine whether one of these issues or something else is the reason for your problems, Hicks recommends reaching out to a professional plumber.
Malfunctioning garbage disposal
A malfunctioning garbage disposal is another common sink problem you might run across in your kitchen. Angie Hicks identifies a few potential causes for a garbage disposal that isn't working properly. She says, "This is likely because there is a power supply issue, the motor is dead, the disposal is clogged, or it needs a reset."
If the unit simply won't turn on, start by eliminating a power issue as the cause. "First, make sure the unit is plugged in or check to see if the breaker's been tripped," says Hicks. If this doesn't solve the problem, it might be clogged. Hicks stresses the importance of cutting the power to the unit to avoid accidental injury as you work to further evaluate the problem. Then, she says, "Use a hex wrench or a pair of pliers to see if you can rotate the arms inside. You can also try to peer into the garbage disposal using a flashlight and use a pair of tongs to remove any visible obstructions." If you're not able to identify and clear a clog, Hicks recommends calling a plumber or repair person. The disposal may not be working properly due to a broken motor, a water leak, or another cause that a professional will be able to identify.
Loose faucet handle
When you reach to turn on the water at the kitchen sink, you can immediately tell if the faucet handle is loose. It just moves more easily than it should. Depending on the style of faucet you have, the loose handle could even slip down and turn the sink on. According to Kelly Russum, the solution for a loose handle is often as simple as tightening it. The way to tighten it, however, can vary between different models. For many faucets, you'll need to use a screwdriver or Allen wrench to tighten the screw at the base of the handle (or the base of both handles if you have separate controls for hot and cold water). Other models utilize a retainer nut beneath the sink to keep the handles secure. For these models, you'll need to use a wrench to tighten the nut on the underside of the faucet.
If tightening the screw or retainer doesn't solve the problem, Russum explains that you are likely dealing with a worn-out cartridge stem. "In this case, when the faucet handle feels loose, even after tightening, you need to get a new faucet cartridge. Turn off the water, remove the handle, and replace the cartridge with the exact match." Russum offers advice to homeowners who repeatedly deal with worn-out cartridge stems — or those who want to avoid the need to replace them multiple times. He says, "If you have kids or tenants who crank handles too hard, opt for quarter-turn ceramic disc faucets, which are more durable."
Drain flies
Finding tiny bugs flying around the kitchen sink is not a welcome sight. These moth-like bugs are called drain flies. According to Joseph Wade, the flies are attractive to areas with standing water, so if you have any sort of back-up or slow-draining sink, it is more likely that they'll make an appearance. "They thrive in these environments, as well as seek out decaying organic matter, including food, skin cells, and hair. Given the number of drains they can live off, drain flies are prone to reproduce quickly, leading to infestations in no time," he explains. Beyond the pure annoyance of dealing with bugs hovering around your kitchen sink, drain flies can cause some other problems. They may spread germs and contaminate food or prep surfaces, can lead to clogged pipes, and may irritate the allergy symptoms of household members.
Wade offers advice to clear up a drain fly problem. He says, "If you notice drain flies, carefully pour hot water — not boiling as that can damage your plumbing — down the pipe. This will help kill unhatched eggs or larvae and get rid of those that are buzzing around. Then, dump one cup of white vinegar a minute after the hot water. Finally, rinse off the drain with water again if you'd like to get rid of the strong vinegar smell."