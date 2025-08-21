The Kitchen Hardware That Damages The Room's Aesthetic More Than You Realize

Sometimes the smallest details can have a significant impact, and such is the case with interior design. Whether you're looking to maximize small kitchen space or bring a bit of brightness into your kitchen, you may want to look closely at your cabinets and drawers. While crooked kitchen handles can make a kitchen aesthetic appear haphazard, the wrong choice of knobs, handles, and door pulls can destroy your attempts at a cohesive design. Not to fear, selecting the wrong hardware is an easy mistake when choosing kitchen decor, but the overlooked detail can be easily turned around.

Particularly in spaces in which you're trying to make the room seem larger, you'll want to choose pieces that can visually open up the layout instead of crowding the installed doors, drawers, and cabinets fixed in your kitchen. Metal fixtures that are too big can result in a space that seems congested, and when you're aiming for a more streamlined, clean aesthetic, compact choices can help lead the eye around the room. Even if you've chosen to outfit your kitchen with more affordable kitchen cabinets, the right knobs and handles can make these pieces appear elegant and refined.