The Kitchen Hardware That Damages The Room's Aesthetic More Than You Realize
Sometimes the smallest details can have a significant impact, and such is the case with interior design. Whether you're looking to maximize small kitchen space or bring a bit of brightness into your kitchen, you may want to look closely at your cabinets and drawers. While crooked kitchen handles can make a kitchen aesthetic appear haphazard, the wrong choice of knobs, handles, and door pulls can destroy your attempts at a cohesive design. Not to fear, selecting the wrong hardware is an easy mistake when choosing kitchen decor, but the overlooked detail can be easily turned around.
Particularly in spaces in which you're trying to make the room seem larger, you'll want to choose pieces that can visually open up the layout instead of crowding the installed doors, drawers, and cabinets fixed in your kitchen. Metal fixtures that are too big can result in a space that seems congested, and when you're aiming for a more streamlined, clean aesthetic, compact choices can help lead the eye around the room. Even if you've chosen to outfit your kitchen with more affordable kitchen cabinets, the right knobs and handles can make these pieces appear elegant and refined.
An easy upgrade to your space
Look for finishes that catch light, like polished chrome and brushed nickel, if you want to add some spark to darker corners or smaller kitchen spaces. Modern designs may best be complemented by smaller parts with matte finishes and deeper hues. Brass handles and knobs can also provide an updated aesthetic, and glass and crystal accessories can bring a touch of refinement to kitchens without dominating the overall design. If you're overwhelmed by choices, stick to using one finish from the same collection when outfitting your space with various pulls and knobs.
Choosing an assortment of cabinet and bin pulls, door knobs, and latching hardware can add depth and interest to your kitchen layout. Whether you choose to use knobs or pulls in your kitchen is a personal choice, but the placement of the chosen pieces will matter. Place tape onto the spaces you're considering drilling pieces before committing to installation to help you envision the layout, and if you're renting, keep the old hardware in a safe place to reinstall later on.