19 Small Kitchen Upgrades That Make A Big Style Statement
Kitchen upgrades are some of the most exciting changes you can make to your home. Kitchens are where you spend time cooking, eating, and mingling with your favorite people, after all. Being able to show off a stylish design in the light-filled space with glossy surfaces and shining equipment is always a plus. And while transforming a kitchen is usually done through big, costly renovations, small upgrades can have just as much impact on the overall style.
Now, you still need to carefully consider your options when making smaller kitchen upgrades. Even if your kitchen starts with the layout you want, avoiding a kitchen design mistake that leaves your cooking area bland or out of date takes time and effort. Whether you want to make a narrow galley kitchen more efficient, add some rustic style to a spacious open-concept kitchen, or do something entirely different with a more unique kitchen layout, here are some minor upgrades to add a stylish "wow" factor to your kitchen.
Swap out accent hardware
Most kitchens use doors and drawers for storage, or even separating the room from other parts of the house. While it's easy to stick with the hardware your kitchen came with, swapping out small hardware parts — such as doorknobs, handles, and light switch covers — can result in a pretty bold style change.
You'll want to make sure your new hardware matches with each other or your existing decor, of course, but there are thousands of options to choose from for most aesthetics. For instance, gold handles and doorknobs add a touch of elegance to dark or neutral colors. For a more modern look, glass accent hardware is a great option, while glittery crystal brings the best of both worlds (at a slightly higher cost).
Add shelving
Every kitchen needs a bit of shelving, and most of them come with shelves ready to go. But that doesn't mean your kitchen has to be limited by what's already there. In fact, new shelving is a great way to spruce up a space, even if you don't have much additional room to work with.
Depending on the material, color, and arrangement, floating shelves can add warmth or whimsy, be rustic or minimalist, and may even be apartment-friendly. In large kitchens, adding an elegant bookcase can tie together the style with either a beautiful finish or ornate designs carved in and above the shelves. For more compact kitchens, floating shelves bring a modern touch to the space, and the available options are just as versatile. Either way, new shelves are a stylish way to expand storage and display decor within your kitchen, without much disruption.
Switch to two-toned color design
While a pristine white kitchen has a certain allure for many, if you're looking for a way to make a big statement with a small upgrade to your kitchen? Changing the color is a no-brainer. However, choosing a color scheme can be tricky. One simple solution is to give your kitchen a two-toned color refresh.
Now, if your kitchen already has a nice coat of paint, you really only need to add a single color to the mix. A rich or vibrant color will complement a neutral one, so the only decision left to make is where exactly you want the color. Accent walls are especially popular and easy to do, but you could also choose to repaint your cabinets. If most of your kitchen is white, just about any color will do, while darker neutrals tend to look best with complementary shades or very vibrant colors.
Implement a multi-color block style
Repainting your kitchen is a surefire way to make a bold style statement, and there are many ways to do this. Of course, for those who prefer bright, colorful kitchens, doing a block style paint job is the way to go.
As the name suggests, color blocking involves painting quadrilateral shapes throughout your kitchen. Most commonly, color blocked kitchens get vibrant hues applied to drawers and the tapered center of cabinet doors. When it comes to multi-color block styles in kitchens, you'll want to choose a wide variety of colors (such as the colors of the rainbow), or multiple shades of the same color, likely something that complements the rest of your kitchen's palette. Plus, since these color changes are only applied to accents, it's easy to complete this project without removing any hardware.
Use metal accents
Mixing textures in just about any space is an eye-catching way to revamp a room, and that's certainly true for kitchens. Since metal is a generally unexpected addition to a kitchen, its shiny finish is sure to turn heads.
Steel may be the first metal that comes to mind, but copper and gold can also make a big statement in a kitchen. Metal sheets are often easy to install on cabinet doors, too, and create a great juxtaposition against wood. Alternatively, metal wall art is easy to find (and even easier to install), though it may end up being much more expensive if it's a handcrafted piece. There are more metal art options than veneers, as well, making it easy to add a personal touch. On the other hand, metal accents on cabinets offer a more drastic and uniform design change.
Add a backsplash
Backsplashes are all the rage for kitchen designers, and for good reason. They use affordable supplies, are fairly easy to install, and there are a myriad of options available at most hardware stores to create a stylish backsplash. The best places for a backsplash include behind the stovetop, between cabinets and drawers, or as a simple accent wall above a breakfast bar or similar section of countertop.
Backsplashes can be made with tile, metal, stone, or some other material, with each one offering plenty of design options. For instance, tile backsplashes can be solid colors or feature hand painted mosaics. Metal and stone backsplashes can be smooth and simple or come with carved or embossed details. Plus, many options come partially assembled, making for near-effortless DIY installation.
Install unique lighting fixtures
While color can do a lot for a kitchen, making it bright often comes down to lighting. On that note, changing the light fixtures in your kitchen can both brighten the space and make a big style statement during dinner parties.
Now, the type of lighting you choose will have a lasting effect on the overall design (be sure to avoid outdated lighting trends). Hanging lights are ideal for kitchens with tall ceilings, providing an opportunity to add intricate light shades or even chandelier-style lighting.
For compact kitchens, or to create a more minimalist design, recessed lights or long light bars are best. Of course, there are tons of additional fixture options available within these categories, so you can capture your specific taste with just about any new lighting you like.
Start an indoor herb garden
Natural kitchens have a certain coziness that makes them all the more alluring. While not everyone has a windowed kitchen or the right environment for lots of plant life, adding some green to the kitchen is easy enough for most homes. Indoor herb gardens can be tended in most kitchen spaces, too, especially if you rely on a high-quality hydroponic device. Plus, an indoor herb garden can be quite useful when it comes time to cook a meal.
If you have a wide window sill, you can place small planters along it and start growing herbs, including basil, rosemary, and cilantro. Some plants will thrive well enough even without a window, like green onions, though some planters come with UV lighting – meaning you can grow herbs without any natural sunlight. This will add a stylish, natural touch to your kitchen, as well as the pleasant scent of whichever herbs you decide to cultivate.
Update the windows
Replacing windows can be a pretty major project, but there are other, easier ways to revamp the style of your kitchen windows. Adding new curtains can bring a pop of color to the space, or make it seem more airy and brighter as they diffuse the natural sunlight. Some curtains even come with designs that accentuate your space with fine details or colorful patterns that complement the rest of your decor.
In kitchens where the windows capture precious little light, stick on designs may be a better option, as there are many varieties of stick-on or static cling covers for windows. Most of them obscure the view from outside, too, offering a bit of privacy. These convenient window sheets typically feature patterns of leaves or flowers, potentially transforming your window into a stained glass masterpiece.
Create a breakfast nook
Making your kitchen more inviting can be done through numerous changes. However, one small upgrade might make the biggest difference of all: adding a breakfast nook. You don't necessarily need an outcropped space in your kitchen to make a breakfast nook either, as even open-concept kitchens can have one.
All it really takes is designating a portion of the kitchen by bringing in a small dining set. A table and few chairs can make it both easier and more enjoyable to have a cup of coffee in your kitchen. Similarly, simply adding some chairs or stools to a kitchen island can make afternoon snacks a new family tradition, while providing a place for you to chat and cook together with guests. Plus, some dining sets are specifically designed to be ultra-compact, so you can keep it out of the way until it's needed, or leave it out for impromptu meals.
Use hanging storage
Eclectic kitchens can be a fun style choice, and if you're a chef, they can also be efficient. A quick and easy way to transform your kitchen into a unique aesthetic is to add hanging storage. This is an especially good idea if you have specialty cookware or grow your own herbs.
With hanging storage, it's easy to display those pretty pots, or grow fresh herbs like sage. A simple rack can be installed above a kitchen island or a breakfast bar, providing ample storage for pots and pans or herbs and spices. This will give your kitchen a lived-in feel, as well, though it's useful to have your cookware and ingredients ready to grab at a moment's notice — particularly when they're stored right above where you'll need them.
Clear up space with a bar cart
Whether you have a great love for mixing drinks or simply want to declutter your kitchen a bit, adding a bar cart to your home is another way to make a stylish statement without much work. Bar carts aren't just for organizing cocktail supplies, either, as they come with multiple tiers of shelving, as well as wheels for quick rearranging.
Bar carts are perfect for dinner parties, offering plenty of space for cups, drinks, and garnishes. Alternatively, they can be used as permanent storage for appliances that don't get used often, such as mixers or panini presses. You could also use a bar car to store spices and oils. This will keep them organized, while making it easy to keep what you need close at hand, regardless of whether you're cooking on the stove, in the oven, or even outdoors.
Revamp the flooring
It can be tough to deal with old or ugly kitchen floors, especially if you're living in an apartment. And while flooring is usually an expensive upgrade for kitchens, it's far from impossible to upgrade a kitchen floor without a major construction project.
There are two main ways to accomplish this. The first is to add a few accent rugs. These often come with pretty patterns to add a pop of color and style to your kitchen. You'll want to avoid placing a rug directly in front of your stove unless it's fire-resistant, of course, but other places are perfectly fine. For example, cushioned rugs have become popular to place in front of the sink, allowing you to stay comfortable while washing dishes.
The second option for upgrading kitchen floors is to install stick-on designs. These are most helpful for those living in apartments; they can make plain linoleum look as nice as tile, yet be easily removed at any time.
Change up doorways
Every kitchen has at least one doorway, yet most kitchens greatly underutilize this space. For an easy style upgrade, consider adding or removing doors to your kitchen and pantry.
Now, traditional doors might be a bit boring, but other options can spice things up. Swinging galley doors are ideal for kitchens with lots of traffic, for instance. Plus, they're often not as tall as standard doors, so you can see into the next room to keep an eye on pets and children.
Similarly, sliding bead doors can offer a bit of privacy while still allowing a view into the next room. When these are installed on pantries, they allow for better airflow , too, while still blocking the view (so your kitchen won't look too cluttered). Alternatively, if you don't currently have doors in your kitchen, adding some can provide a degree of separation and make the space feel cozier.
Use decorative containers
Staying organized in the kitchen isn't just a matter of convenience — it's also a fantastic style tip, especially for busy households. Containers come in many different shapes and sizes, making it easy to add them to any kitchen so everything looks a little more like a magazine.
While viral videos about stocking fridges are fun to watch, other areas of the kitchen can be upgraded with a few matching containers, perhaps for staples like oil, seasoning, or even pantry foods. Baskets made of wicker or fabric are great for making pantries look less chaotic and more accessible. In the same vein, using beautiful or geometric glass bottles for your various countertop cooking oils looks much better than having plastic branded bottles sitting out. Tiered baskets are another great addition to kitchens, allowing you to display your fresh produce or wordlessly offer coffee and tea accouterments to guests.
Add eye-catching accessories
Never underestimate the power of a good accessory, even in the kitchen. After all, one of the smallest upgrades you can make to your kitchen is also one of the most stylish: Incorporating eye-catching accessories, such as tea towels, trivets, or high-quality cutting boards.
Tea towels are very affordable and often feature designs based on the season, meaning your kitchen can get a style upgrade every few weeks if desired. Trivets aren't quite as seasonal, but there are still quite a few specialty options (like flowers or pumpkin shapes) to choose from. In general, you'll be able to find trivets in all sorts of vibrant colors, as well, to ensure they match with existing decor. Furthermore, adding a gorgeous wooden cutting board can bring a natural element into your kitchen, while providing you with an extremely useful cooking tool.
Upgrade the sink faucet
It's tough to think of the sink as much of a statement piece, yet many sink faucets are front and center in the kitchen. Since any change to them is sure to draw the eye, consider opting for a more ornate sink faucet once it's time to upgrade.
Although most default sink faucets are smooth steel, there are many different options to better match your kitchen space. For instance, black metal faucets elegantly mesh with minimalist layouts, while brushed copper can help bring together a rustic aesthetic. Then there are the various shapes and designs to consider. From faucets with engraved designs to those with exposed springs, upgrading your faucet may seem too extravagant, but the right one can really tie together the stylish themes you're looking to create in your kitchen.
Create a coffee bar
Coffee bars are a popular option for people trying to find ways to cut back on the cost of their morning brew. Converting a small, unused space within your kitchen can make a big impact on the overall style, as well, even if you have a fairly compact kitchen.
A coffee bar could go in a small butler's pantry, or take over the corner of a smaller kitchen. If you already have a nice coffee machine or a pretty kettle for tea, you're halfway there. Adding a rubber drip tray and a countertop organizer will make the coffee bar look much more official and welcoming. If you add some hooks above the coffee and tea station, you can hang mugs for quick access and effortless drying after they've been washed.
Incorporate artwork
If you're hesitant to make big, sweeping changes to your kitchen, have no fear — because there's a style solution for you, too. Hanging up artwork not only brings your personality into the kitchen, but makes even smaller kitchens pop. The type of art you choose is entirely up to you, as well, though how you place it will certainly make a difference.
Most people will probably feel fine with adding just one or two pieces of art, possibly on a wall between cabinets or above a doorway. If you have enough space and love art, you could opt for an entire wall of art instead, though. Similar to a painted accent wall, creating a mural of sorts with a collection of art is a wonderful way to spark conversations during dinner parties and get-togethers. Of course, just make sure to properly protect the art, or keep the pieces far from any splatter-prone zones.