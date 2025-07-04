The Vintage Kitchen Faucet Style That Gives Instant Old-World Character
When looking at the best products for your vintage kitchen, you'll often come across standalone items like cutesy retro toasters and cocktail glasses, but don't neglect appliances like your sink. If you're willing to do some remodeling, choosing a wall-mounted faucet for your sink will add old-time elegance to your kitchen.
These faucets come directly out of a wall or the backboard of the sink, creating a fountain-like effect that's perfect for a vintage aesthetic. Wall-mounted sinks and taps were commonplace in America during the 1920s and 1930s. However, they declined in popularity as kitchen sinks built directly into counters gained favor, with deck-mounted faucets that come out of the basin. Even if you don't want to stick your entire sink on the wall, a wall-mounted faucet will give your kitchen some of that early 20th-century charm.
There are plenty of minimalist, modern wall faucets out there, but vintage-inspired ones often have curved spouts and two handles. Some models come with decorative handles shaped like crosses or encased in porcelain for an extra special touch. Brass faucets convey more of an antique feel, but you'll also find options with gold, silver, or even black finishes. Just remember that figuring out how to choose the right faucet for your kitchen involves both aesthetics and functionality. Like any home appliance, wall faucets have practical pros and cons to consider carefully.
Advantages and disadvantages of wall-mounted sink faucets
In addition to looking beautifully antique, wall-mounted faucets save space by keeping the spout and handles off your kitchen counter. And if you think the sink is one of the worst kitchen items to clean, this type of faucet also makes the task way easier. The vertical design prevents dirty water from collecting around the spout and handles, so less lime and grime will build up there, saving you lots of scrubbing.
However, installing wall-mounted faucets is far from simple. They require carefully arranged plumbing lines to be set up within the wall behind the sink, which can be a complex, drawn-out process. Repairs and maintenance will likely involve going through the wall all over again. This might only be a mild inconvenience in one of your bathrooms, but in the kitchen, it means cooking and dishwashing are probably off-limits until the issues are fixed. Taking precise measurements to install the faucet at the correct height is also extremely important, as a spout that's too high up tends to splatter water and might be hard to reach.
Even if you normally have a "DIY or die" mindset, these faucets should be installed by professionals, making them more costly than deck-mounted faucets. Only spring for one if you can spare the time and money to assemble it correctly. If that's not in the cards, check out brands that offer stylish retro appliances and buy a different piece of dreamy vintage equipment.