13 Frozen Foods To Buy At Target And 9 To Skip, According To Reviews

If you're perusing the freezer section at Target, it's good to know what's worth a try and what's not, especially if you find a good deal. While there are plenty of excellent items in the Target freezer section, there are also some that you may find disappointing.

Not everything you'll find on our list is exclusive to Target. In fact, none of Target's own Good & Gather brand of frozen items made the top of our list since they're mainly all just okay in comparison to other available options. However, items from both Good & Gather and Target's Favorite Day brand are included among items you should skip.

We've gone through reviews on Target's website in various frozen food categories to find which are the best and which are the worst bets. Armed with our list, you can hopefully make a better decision about which frozen foods to buy at Target and which to skip.