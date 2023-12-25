10 Frozen Sweet Potato Fry Brands, Ranked

Crispy yet creamy, sweet yet savory, sweet potato fries are an equally satisfying side dish for both a busy weeknight and a thoughtfully planned backyard barbecue. Whether you like your fries extra crispy or smartly seasoned to balance out that sweetness, there are endless tips for whipping up perfect homemade sweet potato fries. But, who wants to spend all that time peeling, slicing, seasoning, and frying batch upon batch of sweet potato fries when there are perfectly delicious options waiting for you in the grocery store freezer aisle?

A major meal time-saver, frozen sweet potato fries can be as delicious as they are convenient — if you know which brands to buy. Instead of rolling the dice on our next sweet potato side dish, we decided to put our tastebuds to the test and try as many frozen sweet potato fry brands as we could get our carb-loving hands on.

Our Atlanta-based writer scoured every grocery store shelf within driving distance to gather 10 readily available brands of frozen sweet potato fries before baking (no air-fryers here), tasting, and scoring each batch on factors like crispness, sweetness, and average size (no one wants broken fries). While this list is not exhaustive, it will give you a good idea of where to start your frozen sweet potato fry search. Without further ado, these are our rankings for the best frozen sweet potato fry brands to try right now.