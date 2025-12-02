14 Good & Gather Frozen Foods At Target, Ranked

Those who shop at Target often may be familiar with the fact that, while the chain offers plenty of name-brand items, it also offers a plethora of Target-brand items. Some notable Target brands include Threshold for home goods, Figmint for kitchen supplies, and Favorite Day for sweet treats. Perhaps the most recognizable of the company's food-specific brands is Good & Gather, which covers a wide variety of products, including dairy, produce, sauces, and even coffee.

A quick trip to Target's frozen aisle will prove that Good & Gather offers quite a few frozen foods as well, with many of the premade G&G frozen foods falling into a snack or appetizer territory. Sure, the frozen food options are there, ranging from spanakopita to mini quiches to egg rolls, but how good are they? I've tried and ranked 14 of Good & Gather's frozen foods, in search of those worthy apps that you'd be wise to stock in your freezer, or those best left in-store at Target. When ranking these frozen snacks, I mostly paid attention to flavor and texture, specifically favoring those products that were particularly delicious or exceptionally savory. I didn't downright dislike any of the frozen foods on this list, either, so it turned out to be a pretty tight race in determining the best of the best Good & Gather frozen foods.