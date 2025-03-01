Does Crab Rangoon Ever Contain Real Crab?

A trip to any Chinese restaurant offers a chance to enjoy a wide spectrum of regional delicacies, from Cantonese dim sum and Sichuan noodles to crispy egg rolls and crab rangoon. Despite being associated with and enjoyed at Chinese restaurants, it may be surprising to learn that not only is crab rangoon not Chinese, but, most of the time, it doesn't contain real crab.

Despite its name, the crab rangoon found in most restaurants contains only trace elements of crab, if any. Instead, the "crab" in crab rangoon is made with surimi, which is usually sold in grocery stores as imitation crab. Used as a cheaper alternative to fresh real crab meat (which can run about $50 a pound or more), surimi is a mystery meat. A sort of paste, if you will. It contains bits of crab, haddock, cod, pollock, and other bits of fish that are bound together, finished off with crab seasoning, and sometimes dyed red to create a seafood equivalent to chicken nuggets that look and taste similar enough to the real thing.

Surimi was invented in Japan in the 1970s as an affordable way to enjoy the taste of snow crab. Despite its role as an imitation seafood, it's consumed worldwide to the tune of millions of dollars each year. This imitation crab can also be found in sushi rolls, crab salads, crab cakes, fish sticks, and more.