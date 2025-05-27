Review: Dolly Parton's Frozen Meal Line Offers A Tepid Take On Southern Comfort Classics

Dolly Parton is known for many things — being a musician, philanthropist, businesswoman, and all-around country legend, to name a few. Now, she can officially add a frozen meal line to her list of accomplishments. Yes, amid all of the frozen meals that you'll come across at the grocery store, you might also run into a handful of pink boxes with Dolly Parton's name, boasting a small assortment of Southern comfort classics: Chicken & Dumplings, Country Fried Steak, Shrimp & Grits, and Beef Pot Roast.

Well, if you're curious about Dolly Parton's frozen meal line but aren't quite sold on buying them yourself just yet, that's where I come into play. I have sampled and ranked several frozen meal brands before, including Stouffer's frozen entrees, Healthy Choice frozen meals, Lean Cuisine frozen meals, and even Gordon Ramsay's frozen meal line. Needless to say, my microwave has seen its fair share of frozen fare, so I knew I was up to the task of reviewing Dolly Parton's new line to see if it's any good.

When tasting any frozen meal, I pay attention to the quality of ingredients, how well the elements of the meal heat up, how good the meal tastes, and how cohesive it is as an entree. I took these same factors into consideration as I taste-tested all four of Dolly Parton's frozen meals, all in an effort to see which ones are worth trying, which ones are just okay, and which ones should be avoided at all costs.