I Tried 7 Frozen Meatloaf Dinners And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Frozen meals may not make for the most gourmet dinner option, but they are always readily available in a pinch, and that convenience keeps many shoppers coming back for more. Of course, it's not always easy picking out the right frozen meal, as there are dozens of frozen dinner brands to choose from as you stroll down the aisle. Moreover, there are seemingly hundreds of entrees to choose from amidst those brands, so it's a good idea to have a go-to entree of choice in mind for those nights when you want a simple, hot meal and you want it fast.

If meatloaf is that frozen meal of choice, then you're probably aware that most popular frozen meal brands have some sort of variation of a meatloaf meal. To make your decision a little easier, I tried seven frozen meatloaf dinners and ranked them worst to best. I'd already tried several of these meatloaf meals in other frozen meal rankings, but when trying them this time around, I did so in the specific context of how they fared against other meatloaf entrees.

Obviously, the flavor of the meatloaf itself was a key factor in determining the ranking of these meals. However, none of the meals came with just meatloaf alone, so the flavors and textures of the sides — whether they be mashed potatoes, corn, or some sort of dessert — also played a role.