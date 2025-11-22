9 Boston Market Frozen Meals, Ranked Worst To Best

When you think of Boston Market (depending on how old you are), there's a good chance you envision an actual brick-and-mortar restaurant as opposed to something in the frozen aisle. Indeed, the fast casual-leaning chain had its heyday in the 1990s, but Boston Market has shrunk to just a handful of states over the years – specifically down to just 16 locations as of 2024. Consequently, the average individual likely can't go out and enjoy a meal at a nearby Boston Market location anymore — but they can potentially enjoy a Boston Market frozen meal.

Anyone who frequents the frozen entree section of any grocery store knows there's quite a few options out there, and Boston Market brand meals are one of those options. With that in mind, I purchased, heated, and taste-tested nine Boston Market frozen meals. This way I could determine which (if any) are worth your time, and which ones should stay tucked far back into the freezer.

I based my ranking of these Boston Market meals on flavor, texture and consistency of sauces, gravies, or mashed potatoes, and overall cohesion of each meal. I also paid attention to whether or not a certain meal had a standout flavor or ingredient, or whether they were just downright bad or borderline inedible (unfortunately, there were a few). Here's my ranking of nine Boston Market frozen meals.