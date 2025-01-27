The SpaghettiOs Flavor That Won Our Canned Pasta Taste Test

When it comes to canned pasta, the competition is fierce. Well, as fierce as a shelf full of noodles swimming in sauce can be. We put eight varieties of canned pasta to the test, spooning our way through everything from beef ravioli to classic spaghetti noodles. After careful consideration (and a whole lot of taste-testing), one can stood above the rest: SpaghettiOs with Chicken Meatballs.

So, what made this one the champion? For starters, the sauce strikes the perfect balance between sweet and tangy — none of that overly metallic aftertaste that some canned pastas suffer from. The pasta itself is soft without turning to mush, and the chicken meatballs? Surprisingly good. They're well-seasoned, tender, and don't have that mystery meat texture some other brands struggle with. Plus, with 12 grams of protein per serving, this one isn't just tasty, it's also quite filling.

Our reviewer judged each canned pasta on flavor, texture, sauce consistency, price, and visual appeal, with sweetness becoming an unexpected factor. Each was microwaved for about three minutes and served. While some of the others were more soup-like, overly sweet, or disappointingly skimpy on meat, SpaghettiOs with Chicken Meatballs delivered across all fronts.

