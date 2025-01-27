The SpaghettiOs Flavor That Won Our Canned Pasta Taste Test
When it comes to canned pasta, the competition is fierce. Well, as fierce as a shelf full of noodles swimming in sauce can be. We put eight varieties of canned pasta to the test, spooning our way through everything from beef ravioli to classic spaghetti noodles. After careful consideration (and a whole lot of taste-testing), one can stood above the rest: SpaghettiOs with Chicken Meatballs.
So, what made this one the champion? For starters, the sauce strikes the perfect balance between sweet and tangy — none of that overly metallic aftertaste that some canned pastas suffer from. The pasta itself is soft without turning to mush, and the chicken meatballs? Surprisingly good. They're well-seasoned, tender, and don't have that mystery meat texture some other brands struggle with. Plus, with 12 grams of protein per serving, this one isn't just tasty, it's also quite filling.
Our reviewer judged each canned pasta on flavor, texture, sauce consistency, price, and visual appeal, with sweetness becoming an unexpected factor. Each was microwaved for about three minutes and served. While some of the others were more soup-like, overly sweet, or disappointingly skimpy on meat, SpaghettiOs with Chicken Meatballs delivered across all fronts.
A canned classic that still holds up
SpaghettiOs didn't just win our taste test — they've been winning over kids (and adults) for generations. Introduced in 1965 by Franco-American, these tidy little pasta rings were designed to be mess-free, easy to eat, and packed with kid-friendly flavor. And if you grew up in the '80s or '90s, chances are you still hear that unforgettable jingle: "Uh oh, SpaghettiOs!"
Just because SpaghettiOs with Chicken Meatballs topped our ranking doesn't mean you can't make them even better. Some fans enjoy them cold straight out of the can, while others swear by adding a little mustard for an extra zing. Want to level up your canned pasta? A sprinkle of Parmesan or a dash of hot sauce can do wonders. You could even stir in a little butter or heavy cream for a richer sauce. Feeling sophisticated? Try adding fresh ground oregano or basil for a satisfying, delicious twist on this childhood classic.
Or keep it simple — pair a steaming bowl with a grilled cheese sandwich for the ultimate dip-worthy comfort meal. At the end of the day, SpaghettiOs with Chicken Meatballs isn't just a solid canned pasta — it's a nostalgic bite of childhood that still holds up.