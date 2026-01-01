14 Drinks To Avoid Ordering At Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros has more drinks than we can count. Its online and app menus are prolific, with endless customizations, flavorings, milk types, and combinations that can make it overwhelming to choose just one. There's everything from lemonade to espresso drinks to shakes and much more. You can get something fruit-forward and light or cream-based and heavy. So, how do you decide what to buy? Well, one of our tips as Dutch Bros regulars is to know what not to get. That'll help you feel more confident in what you inevitably do order.

We compiled a bunch of beverages that should be avoided based on previous Tasting Table rankings, where one of our writers personally tried and disliked the drink — but for some drinks, we also sought out public reviews to incorporate more information. If you're spending a few bucks on a drink, it might as well be tasty. Some of these lacked in flavor, were too cloying, had strange textures, or simply cost too much for what they offer. Make your next Dutch Bros experience a positive one by skipping these drinks.