10 Dutch Bros Matcha Green Tea Drinks, Ranked Worst To Best

Matcha, the finely ground green tea powder from Japan, has been used not only in traditional tea ceremonies, but also in many other culinary applications. While its ceremonial roots emphasize mindfulness, presence, and ritual — with each sip meant to engage all the senses by offering clarity, calm, and gentle energy — nowadays, matcha has been picked up by most coffee chain brands as yet another ingredient for on-the-go energy. Matcha delivers a much more concentrated dose of antioxidants than regular green tea and a slow release of caffeine that energizes without causing anxious jitteriness.

So it makes sense that Dutch Bros, a chain known for its drinks and seemingly endless selection of flavors, has created a lineup of iced matcha beverages that rival other brands. According to my barista, Dutch Bros' matcha drinks are made with a proprietary liquid concentrate that fully incorporates the powdered leaves, creating a drink that is always smooth even without any whisking. Its dark emerald green color hints at matcha's distinct umami flavor profile: Earthy with grassy notes and an obvious chlorophyll-like bitterness that lingers on the palate.

I wanted to see how Dutch Bros matcha would taste with different bases and flavored syrups. I sampled all ten matcha drinks listed on the Dutch Bros online menu – four creamy lattes and six bright lemonades — all with their own distinct personality before ranking them from worst to best based on their flavor balance, matcha presence, texture, and overall drinkability.