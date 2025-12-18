5 Chain Restaurant Steaks To Order, 4 To Avoid

When you want to go out to eat, your decision about what restaurant to visit should be a simple one. But we all know it isn't. Though we wish every restaurant delivered top-notch food, unfortunately, not all of them do. And when you're looking to specifically order, what is hopefully a big, juicy, well-seared steak, we tend to be even pickier about where to get it. No one wants a blah piece of meat, especially when you've taken the time to physically go to a restaurant, spend more money than is necessary, and just want to enjoy a nice, peaceful, and tasty dinner.

Because we know how frustrating it can be to attempt dining out for a great steak dinner, we compiled a list of chain restaurants that deliver the best cuts and those that missed the mark. Not surprisingly, The Capital Grille, Ruth's Chris, and Smith & Wollensky are solid choices for finding a satisfying cut of steak. Places like Texas Roadhouse, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Outback Steakhouse can be a little bit trickier when perusing the menu. But we've got you covered — these are some of the best chain restaurants to order steak and some to avoid.