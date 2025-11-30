10 Up-And-Coming Chain Restaurants We'll See Everywhere In 2026

Anybody want some chicken fingers? No? Well, too bad, because Raising Cane's is likely going to be bringing its chicken offerings somewhere close to you in the next year or so. This chain has been on a fairly meteoric rise over the past few years, and in 2024, it achieved top 20 status among restaurant brands for domestic sales. It's quite an accomplishment, though it seems the powers that be looked at each other during a meeting and said, "You know what's nicer than being in the top 20? Being in the top 10!"

At least, that's what founder and owner Todd Graves has stated he's shooting for with his famously craveable chicken joint. The restaurant chain is planning to open around 100 locations in 2026. A lofty goal, for sure, but it's something it already accomplished in 2024, and was looking to do again by the end of 2025. That would put this chain at over 1,000 total, with the company hoping to raise that overall number to 1,600 across the nation by the end of the decade. Not bad, considering the simple menu concept behind Raising Cane's was initially projected to fail before those famous chicken fingers really took off.

The company took its chicken internationally in 2015, and while it now boasts over 40 locations in the Middle East, another fact about Raising Cane's is that it's been eyeing another continent. West End Londoners will soon be able to have chicken fingers during teatime, as the chain plans to open its first location in the United Kingdom in late 2026.