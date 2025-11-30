10 Up-And-Coming Chain Restaurants We'll See Everywhere In 2026
People who speak about the danger of having too much of a good thing have obviously never gotten their hands on Korean fried chicken — because it's hard to imagine ever getting enough of that crispy goodness. If you have a similar mindset in regard to chicken fingers, burritos, and Mediterranean food, then you're in luck. This may come as a shock, but it turns out that restaurant companies like making money, and when they make enough of it, they find places to put in extra locations so that they can make even more money. That brief and oversimplified economics lesson will help explain why you're likely going to see a lot more of certain restaurant chains throughout 2026 than you have in the past.
These spots are riding high on more recent success, and they're looking to capitalize on the momentum of the last couple years by bringing their brands to untapped markets. These booming restaurant chains — from coffee shops to smoothie cafes and more — are thankfully nowhere near suddenly shutting down or facing financial woes, unlike other popular chains that faced bankruptcy in 2025. In fact, the following spots will probably be popping up in your neighborhood by next Christmas.
Raising Cane's
Anybody want some chicken fingers? No? Well, too bad, because Raising Cane's is likely going to be bringing its chicken offerings somewhere close to you in the next year or so. This chain has been on a fairly meteoric rise over the past few years, and in 2024, it achieved top 20 status among restaurant brands for domestic sales. It's quite an accomplishment, though it seems the powers that be looked at each other during a meeting and said, "You know what's nicer than being in the top 20? Being in the top 10!"
At least, that's what founder and owner Todd Graves has stated he's shooting for with his famously craveable chicken joint. The restaurant chain is planning to open around 100 locations in 2026. A lofty goal, for sure, but it's something it already accomplished in 2024, and was looking to do again by the end of 2025. That would put this chain at over 1,000 total, with the company hoping to raise that overall number to 1,600 across the nation by the end of the decade. Not bad, considering the simple menu concept behind Raising Cane's was initially projected to fail before those famous chicken fingers really took off.
The company took its chicken internationally in 2015, and while it now boasts over 40 locations in the Middle East, another fact about Raising Cane's is that it's been eyeing another continent. West End Londoners will soon be able to have chicken fingers during teatime, as the chain plans to open its first location in the United Kingdom in late 2026.
Dutch Bros
Welcome to the top 50, Dutch Bros! After years of more and more locations popping up throughout the country, the company reached the esteemed grouping of the biggest restaurant chains in America in 2025, and it seems like it has no intention of slowing down.
2025 saw Dutch Bros extend its family tree by 160 locations, and CEO Christine Barone has stated that the chain is hoping to add around 175 more in 2026. In the ongoing caffeine war between the big coffee chains of the country, Dutch Bros has grown into a formidable adversary thanks to its dedicated fan base — plus the fact that Americans continue to pound coffee like it's going out of style. Despite the fact that a majority of fast food restaurants are actually struggling to maintain a steady stream of customers, coffee shops are among the outliers that have continued to do well.
As if all that wasn't enough, another thing coffee lovers should know about Dutch Bros is that the chain is also planning to make its hot breakfast menu available at more locations. So, as more people will likely turn to it as their one-stop breakfast shop, it might behoove you to leave the house a little earlier, so you're not stuck in an ever-increasing drive-thru line. Not bad for a company that originated as nothing more than a humble pushcart.
Dave's Hot Chicken
It may not be welcome news to chickens, but the expansion of another chicken joint is likely to be music to the mouths of diners everywhere — especially those who like their meal with a little kick. For Dave's Hot Chicken, business is straight-up booming, as the company is projected to bring in $1.6 billion in sales in 2026.
Some of that revenue will have to be converted into U.S. currency, as this restaurant chain also has plans to conquer Europe by opening up 180 locations throughout France, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and Turkey. Dave's made its across-the-pond debut in 2024 with a location in the U.K., and the overwhelming success from that proved that the chain's hot chicken is a treat for the world. This restaurant isn't forgetting its roots, however, as 2026 will also see it continue to expand nationally, with locations opening up from down south in Texas to up north in Wyoming.
But no matter where Dave's decides to pop up, its emphasis on food quality remains paramount. As president and COO Jim Bitticks claimed at the 2025 QSR Media Conference & Awards, "Usually, when you scale, quality drops. But we haven't screwed up the chicken — and we don't plan to." It's been a rapid rise for a company that was founded less than a decade ago in 2017, and it will soon have more people asking the question — why is Dave's Hot Chicken so famous?
Cava
Providing a nice little deviation from chicken and coffee, Cava is Mediterranean cuisine meets Chipotle serving style, offering popular menu items like bowls and pitas that you can customize to your stomach's content. Cava burst onto the scene in 2010, looking to fill a need for busy diners who wanted to eat healthier, but whose schedules still limited them to fast food options. As of this writing, Cava is now up to over 400 locations and counting, and as it continues its expansion, the chain's sales statistics suggest the company isn't afraid to be adaptable.
After initially appearing in more affluent areas, Cava has seen sales grow among folks regardless of household income thanks to locations opening up in both suburban and urban areas. The chain's goal of expanding to 1,000 locations by 2032 also likely plays a big factor in new restaurant placements, as there's only so many wealthy neighborhoods to go around. The average time people spend in the restaurant has also gone down over the years, suggesting that the chain has adjusted to getting its food out faster and more efficiently for its on-the-go clientele.
The bottom line is that, based on the company's increased revenue, it appears that Cava's strategies are working, with expansion into even more areas being the logical next step. And more opportunities to chow down on delicious Mediterranean food seems like a win for everyone.
Port of Subs
Ahh, sandwiches — the comforting staple that's been a lunch hour hero for centuries. Though it may still be considered a more underrated sandwich chain, Port of Subs has been slinging sandwiches since 1972, which makes it stand out on a list full of relative newcomers. The chain has grown slowly over the decades, with around 140 units in seven states. But after being acquired by a private equity firm in 2023, the strategy has shifted to robust expansion. The following year, company president Healey Mendicino stated that Port of Subs had its eyes on expanding to 500 restaurant units across the country. It's a real 0 to 100 strategy — or more accurately, 140 to 500 — that higher-ups are hoping will make the chain a national brand.
Port of Subs has already been working on conquering the East Coast, as it was announced in July 2025 that the sub shop had signed a deal to build 20 units in Virginia. It's also shored up its footing on the West Coast, announcing plans to open shops in Washington and Idaho by late 2025 or early 2026. More southern and central states are getting some love, as well, with the chain making various deals to open another 70 units across Texas, while expanding its presence in Colorado and Arizona.
Time will tell if Port of Subs will be able join the ranks of the other big boy sandwich chains. But by all accounts, the folks behind it have decided to go all in and give it a shot.
Barrio Burrito Bar
Oh, Canada — home of hockey, moose sightings, and ... burritos? That last one may not immediately come to mind when thinking of the United States' neighbor to the north, but Barrio Burrito Bar is looking to change that. The up-and-coming burrito chain is set to continue its full-scale invasion of the U.S., with Barrio contractually committed to opening up over 1,500 franchise units throughout the country. It's a big leap from the chain's current status — as of June 2025, Barrio only had seven units open in the U.S., so don't feel bad if this is the first time you're hearing about Barrio and its delicious burritos.
The chain seems to be going for a shotgun-style approach to expansion, targeting regions like North and South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Western New York, and even all the way down south in Alabama and Georgia, as of this writing. That's only a small sampling of all the areas Barrio is contracted to build in, so you're likely to get your hands on some Canadian Tex-Mex fare when it soon appears near you.
For anyone interested in looking up more about the Canadian conquerors, you should know that it seems to be another Carl's Jr/Hardee's situation, as the brand goes under the name of BarBurrito up north. Whatever name is on the door you walk into, though, the chain is ready to show that Canada can do Tex-Mex just as well as the areas surrounding the U.S.-Mexico border.
Scooter's Coffee
Another place to swing by for some caffeine on the go, Scooter's Coffee is ready to bring its smiley-sticker adorned cups to an area near you. Another franchise that's climbed aboard the unstoppable coffee train, Scooter's has grown from its Nebraska-based origins to a national chain that's got an eye on being the undisputed drive-thru coffee king.
It's been on a caffeine-fueled ascent for a while now, and in 2025, Scooter's appeared in the top 10 in Yelp's Top 50 Fastest Growing Brands Report. It's a great accomplishment, only overshadowed by the fact that it was the second year in a row that it earned the distinction. Like Dutch Bros, Scooter's seems poised to continue capitalizing on not only consumer demands for coffee, but also on getting that coffee quick and without having to leave the comfort of their car. As of January 2025, Scooter's was operating around 880 units, and CEO Joe Thornton later stated that the chain was ready to keep building off of that momentum. Those sentiments echoed vice president of franchise sales Matt Sawicki's previous statement, as he said in a press release, "These new locations represent our commitment to spreading the joy and connection that a great cup of coffee can bring."
Don't feel left out if you happen to be in the minority of the country that doesn't need their daily coffee fix. This popular chain is also ready to warm your belly with a hot chocolate.
Paris Baguette
Paris Baguette is truly a global affair, as the French-inspired bakery was founded in South Korea in 1988 and currently boasts over 4,000 locations internationally. In recent years, however, this chain has emphasized increasing its footprint in North America, with over 260 locations across the U.S. and Canada, as of November 2025. It's a pretty good number that will soon look even better, as the chain also has over 500 more units in development, and a goal of reaching 1,000 by 2030.
Offering an alternative to a simple drive-thru coffee spot, Paris Baguette is a cafe as well as a full-on bakery, offering cakes, pastries, and sandwiches. It's a spot for those who prefer to get out of their cars and stretch their legs as they take in all the sights and smells that Paris Baguette has to offer. This isn't simply your grandparents' old-school-style bakery, however, as the chain has utilized new technology like inventory automation, order forecasting, and radio frequency identification. We're not exactly sure how all of that actually helps, but since Paris Baguette has posted 18 consecutive quarters of positive sales growth, at the time of this writing, it's safe to say that whatever the new tech does, it's working.
The chain seems dead set on becoming the go-to neighborhood bakery and cafe wherever it lays down roots. And with its expansion goals, it'll likely be in your area soon.
Bonchon
Having 500 restaurants is nice, but you know what's even nicer? Having 1,000 restaurants. At least, that's the line of thinking by top execs over at Bonchon headquarters, as the purveyors of oh-so-crispy Korean fried chicken.
While the chain has already gotten busy since it was founded in Busan, South Korea, in 2002, having set up the aforementioned 500 locations, it's hoping to double that number by 2030. That means that we're going to be seeing a lot more Bonchons popping up all over the world for the next few years. Utilizing Americans who've gotten a newfound hankering for that delicious Korean chicken is a big component of that plan, as the company looks to have 500 locations in the U.S. alone by the end of the decade.
To help with the developmental double-up, Bonchon brought in David Wheeler and Michael Haddad, two industry veterans known for their experience in development for other restaurant chains like Pollo Campero, Burger King, and Cinnabon. These hires, as well as its reported plan of targeting major cities like Chicago and Los Angeles for more restaurants, show that Bonchon isn't messing around when it comes to growing the brand. But with the delicious menu items that Bonchon has available, it's unlikely that you'll find anyone complaining too much about it if one appears in their vicinity.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
What do you get when you combine the appeal of fast drinks from Scooter's and Dutch Bros, with the benefits of healthier eating from Cava? Well, if you throw it all in a blender and pick it up from the drive-thru window, you essentially get Tropical Smoothie Cafe! This is an example of a chain that's been on the top of its game for a few years now, as it's already amassed over 1,600 locations in the U.S. alone.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe has already been dominating the smoothie market, spending five years in a row atop the Franchise 500's top smoothie category, which is apparently a real category. However, after being bought in 2024 by Blackstone, the giant and ominous-sounding investment management company, the chain's expansion plan has gone into overdrive. Maybe Blackstone is hoping to improve the fast-casual industry and the lives of the American people by providing them with ample opportunities to get a healthier dining option. Or it could be because, after spending an eye-popping $2 billion to acquire the restaurant, Blackstone will surely be looking for a robust return on investment.
Either way, it means more smoothies for the rest of us! But if smoothies aren't exactly your thing, don't fret — Tropical Smoothie Cafe's menu is actually a lot bigger than you might have thought, with bowls, salads, wraps, and more on offer.