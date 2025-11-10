6 Facts About Dave's Hot Chicken Worth Knowing

There are seemingly endless chicken chains these days. From smaller-scale, more regional spots to joints that are famous for their spicy chicken sandwiches, you're never far from some decent fast-food-style chicken. But move over, Chick-fil-A and KFC, because there's another chicken joint on the block. It's Dave's Hot Chicken, a company that's exploded over the past few years. Chances are, if you're on foodie social media, you've seen a lot about the company. But whether you've tasted the chain's chicken yet or not, there's probably some things you still don't know about the brand.

We've done some digging to deliver the 411 on what this company is all about so you have a better idea of what to expect when you visit. Once you learn more about Dave's Hot Chicken, you might be even more inclined to try the chain's chicken for yourself.