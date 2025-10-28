10 Regional Chains Every Fried Chicken Fan Should Know

Fried chicken is one of those foods that's hard not to love. A juicy piece covered in crispy breading just seems innately delicious, which is why fried chicken is enjoyed by many different cultures. Of course, you can always make your own fried chicken at home, but let's be honest: It's not the easiest dish to pull off. If you're not a fried chicken expert and you're craving this meaty classic, it's often a better idea to head to your favorite fried chicken chain. Sure, there are nationwide favorites you can find throughout much of the U.S., like Chick-fil-A and KFC, but there's also a wealth of regional fried chicken chains that are worth trying out as well.

You may spot your favorite local chicken joint on this list, and you may encounter others you'll only get to try on your next trip across the country. Either way, getting a better sense of the nation's fried chicken landscape can only lead in delicious directions. These are the regional chains every fried chicken fan should know.