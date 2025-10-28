10 Regional Chains Every Fried Chicken Fan Should Know
Fried chicken is one of those foods that's hard not to love. A juicy piece covered in crispy breading just seems innately delicious, which is why fried chicken is enjoyed by many different cultures. Of course, you can always make your own fried chicken at home, but let's be honest: It's not the easiest dish to pull off. If you're not a fried chicken expert and you're craving this meaty classic, it's often a better idea to head to your favorite fried chicken chain. Sure, there are nationwide favorites you can find throughout much of the U.S., like Chick-fil-A and KFC, but there's also a wealth of regional fried chicken chains that are worth trying out as well.
You may spot your favorite local chicken joint on this list, and you may encounter others you'll only get to try on your next trip across the country. Either way, getting a better sense of the nation's fried chicken landscape can only lead in delicious directions. These are the regional chains every fried chicken fan should know.
The Crack Shack
One of the smaller regional chains on this list, The Crack Shack has only five locations, four of which are in California. If you take a trip to Las Vegas, you'll find the chain's famous chicken there as well. However, this isn't your standard fast food restaurant. Focused on applying a fine dining mentality to casual comfort food, The Crack Shack uses only the highest quality, locally sourced ingredients and free-range poultry to create some of the most flavorful, thoughtful fried chicken around.
If you want to keep things simple, opt for the plain fried chicken. You can get either a half or a whole bird, and there's even a gluten-free option for those with dietary restrictions. There are also a few fried chicken sandwiches to choose from, with most boasting unconventional toppings compared to what you'd find at your average fried chicken joint. The "Coop Deville" features lime mayo, napa cabbage, and pickled Fresno chilies, while the "Katsu Lookin'" offers a Japanese-inspired twist with umami aioli, purple cabbage slaw, and namasu pickles.
Fry the Coop
You'll have to head to Chicago — or at least to the city's suburbs – if you want a taste of Fry the Coop's beloved fried chicken. With just 10 locations, this is truly a local chain, although a sizable portion of the Chicagoan diaspora probably wishes they could find this fried chicken elsewhere in the country. Fry the Coop is most famous for its Nashville-style fried chicken. You can get some seriously spicy fried chicken here — the heat is no joke — so be sure to specify exactly how hot you want your sandwich or tenders to be.
If you want to keep things simple on your first visit, opt for the signature Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. Topped with a generous heap of coleslaw, this classic tastes like it comes straight from the South. However, if you want to experience a more locally inspired recipe, try the Chicago Hot Chicken Sandwich, served with an extremely generous helping of Marconi giardiniera Italian relish. For a touch of sweetness, the Donut Fried Chicken Sandwich is the way to go. Yes, it's actually served in a glazed donut instead of a bun.
Bojangles
Unlike some of the other, smaller fried chicken chains on this list, Bojangles' reach stretches across a significant portion of the country. That being said, most outlets can be found in the southeastern U.S., with a few outliers in the Midwest. This place specializes in Cajun-style fried chicken, and its buttermilk biscuits are also widely adored.
You'll find traditional sandwiches and delicious chicken tenders on the menu, but if you really want to embrace Bojangles' signature flavor, you should order the Cajun Chicken Filet Biscuit. It's delicious for breakfast, but in reality, you can indulge in this Southern treat at any time of day. And don't forget to try the chain's side dishes, some of which are arguably even better than the fried chicken itself — we're partial to the Dirty Rice, Cajun Pintos, and green beans. Pair them with a fresh biscuit, and you have a fast food meal that highlights some of the best flavors Louisiana has to offer.
Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles
Another California-based chain, Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles brings a Southern favorite to the West Coast. Founded by a Harlem native back in 1975, the widely popular regional restaurant now boasts seven locations, but you'll only find them in the Los Angeles area.
We absolutely recommend ordering the chicken and waffles, as that's clearly what Roscoe's is famous for. The combination of crispy, savory chicken with subtly sweet waffles is the perfect match, especially when doused with generous helpings of butter and syrup. That said, if you're not into that salty-sweet flavor, there are other options on the menu. The chicken tenders are equally tasty and served with classic soul food sides like mac and cheese and coleslaw. Check out the candy yams and giblets if you want even more of that classic Southern flavor.
Zaxby's
Zaxby's is another fried chicken chain that's located primarily in the Southeast, although it has a handful of locations in other parts of the country as well. Many fried chicken joints focus on chicken sandwiches, but that's not necessarily the case here. In fact, Zaxby's is probably most famous for its fried chicken "Fingerz," which are served with both french fries and Texas toast, making for a super filling meal. That being said, you can still find a variety of chicken sandwiches at this chain, some of which offer uniquely delicious flavor profiles. For example, the Lemon Pepper chicken sandwich served on Texas toast puts a tangy twist on the classic recipe.
Zaxby's "Zalads" — the chain's take on salad — are also widely beloved, and a great way to get your fill while working some extra veggies into your diet. Blessedly, all four salads on the menu come topped with a generous serving of fried chicken, so they're almost as decadent as the Fingerz and sandwiches.
Chicken N Pickle
If you've ever wondered where you can eat fried chicken and play pickleball all in one place, you'll probably love Chicken N Pickle, arguably the most unconventional chicken chain in this entire lineup. You can find Chicken N Pickle locations scattered throughout the Midwest, down in Texas, and as far west as Phoenix and Las Vegas, but it's certainly not as widespread as some of the other, more prolific regional chains listed here.
This place offers far more than just fried chicken, but if that's all you're after, you can snag an NKC Hot Chicken sandwich, Bill's Chicken Salad, or plain old chicken strips. The wings and rotisserie chicken are worth checking out too if you're willing to forgo the fried options to get a broader sense of what Chicken N Pickle offers. Of course, you may want to get your pickleball game in ahead of time, so you won't be running around with a belly full of fried chicken.
Hattie B's Hot Chicken
While regular fried chicken is great, hot fried chicken takes things to a whole new level. If you can handle some spice, you should head to Hattie B's. The chain hails from Nashville but can now be found throughout the Southeast, with a couple of outlier sites in Chicago and Las Vegas.
Hattie B's fried chicken sandwich is a must-try for first timers, as it's what the chain is best known for, but you can also snag some tenders or chicken on the bone if sandwiches aren't your thing. This place is famed for its spicy chicken, so we suggest opting for the mild, medium, or hot options for the most flavor. For those who like their chicken extra fiery, there are two additional "Enthusiast Heat Levels" to choose from: "Damn Hot," featuring habanero peppers, and "Shut the Cluck Up," which uses ghost peppers. Be warned: These options are no joke, so steer clear unless you're sure you can handle the heat. If spice really isn't your thing, you can always opt for the milder Southern-style sandwich.
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken
Another Tennessee-based chicken chain, Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken is available in many U.S. states, ranging from Georgia to California. However, there are many places in the country — basically the entire Northeast — where you won't find this chain at all. If you ask us, it's definitely worth the trip to check out why Gus's is the reigning champion of the National Fried Chicken Festival.
Unlike Hattie B's, this Tennessee chicken joint doesn't focus on chicken sandwiches. It's simpler fare, so you'll get your fried chicken served on a plate alongside a slew of flavorful Southern-style side dishes, like fried pickles, potato salad, and collard greens. You can choose from white or dark meat, depending on your preference, or you can opt for chicken tenders if you don't like eating around the bone. If you've left any room for dessert, you can finish up with a slice of delicious homemade pie, with classic flavors like pecan, sweet potato, or old-fashioned coconut.
Frenchy's
Sometimes, a smaller, more localized chain is where you're going to find the best fried chicken. That's certainly true if you live in Texas and have the chance to visit Frenchy's, another of our favorite regional fried chicken joints. It's currently only available in Texas, with the majority of its locations based in Houston, but we sure hope that it branches out to more states in the future. Inspired by New Orleans cuisine, you'll taste those Creole flavors in both the chicken and the side dishes.
You can snag yourself some wings or other types of bone-in chicken before choosing from a selection of sides. The chicken itself is crisp and juicy, with a thinner crumb than you'll find at many other fried chicken restaurants. However, if you ask us, the sides are what really bring a meal from Frenchy's together. Make sure to try the dirty rice, collard greens, and red beans to get a real taste of the Louisiana flavor the chain is famous for.
The Cookshack
With only six locations, all of which are based in Texas, The Cookshack is a hyper-regional favorite that only Texans get to enjoy on the regular. That's a bit of a bummer considering just how delicious the chain's chicken is. This place is famous for its hot chicken, which comes in just about any style you can think of. If you want to keep things simple, opt for the chicken tenders, so nothing distracts you from the juicy meat and crunchy breading. Alternatively, you can indulge in a hot chicken sandwich if you want a few more carbs to temper all that heat.
For a less-conventional hot chicken experience, the hot chicken tacos are the way to go. Yes, these tacos are actually filled with fried chicken, and we can't believe that more chicken restaurants haven't followed suit. Of course, the chicken and waffles are also worth trying, especially if you love a good savory-sweet flavor combo. This place is celebrated for its applewood-smoked pork ribs, too, which you can order alongside your fried chicken for an extra filling meal.