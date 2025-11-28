16 Best Chain Restaurant Cocktails Worth Going Out For

Chain restaurants tend to go all-in on theming: Red Lobster's nautical vibes, The Cheesecake Factory's over-the-top decor, and Applebee's strong neighborhood focus, to name a few. The same generally extends to their cocktails. Many chain restaurants get really innovative with their cocktail menus, crafting perfect pairings with their food menus, or clever, colorful drinks that perfectly fit their decorative themes.

You may think of your local chain restaurant as a reliable place to get quick, reliable favorites, and you're probably right in that regard. But rather than ordering in, consider sitting at the bar next time — you'll find everything from new twists on old favorites to brilliant new innovations on your local chain restaurant's cocktail menu.

No matter what your preference, you're almost certain to find something satisfying to sip on at your favorite chain restaurant. Here are 16 of the best chain restaurant cocktails we could find to give you something to drink about.