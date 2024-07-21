6 Best Chain Restaurant Signature Cocktails And 6 Worst, According To Reviews

Casual chain restaurants like TGI Friday or Chili's have long been American culinary staples. For some, they are considered worthy destinations for reliably tasty food, others see them as necessary evils, and others still might view them as a blight upon America's already broken food scene. Either way, they are inescapable: Whether you want to or not, you will spy them from the highway as you head to and from work every day, or you may even end up at one after a long and exhausting shopping trip to the mall, where the choices are between the Ruby Tuesday and the Cinnabon.

Luckily, you'll be able to dampen your disappointment (or increase the enjoyment of your experience) with a cocktail. These establishments are not only known for their excessively large portions of potato skins or hot wings, but also for their fishbowl-sized cocktails, which, more often than not, come in decidedly unnatural but fun and bright colors. The rise of cocktail culture in chain restaurants can be attributed to a growing consumer demand for more innovative drink options. Patrons are no longer satisfied with standard, run-of-the-mill cocktails; they want new flavors and visually stunning presentations. Chain restaurants have responded by introducing a bevy of new drinks with creative twists and even more creative names. Some of these are worth ordering, while others should cause you to run for the hills. Let's take a look at the best and worst of them based on professional and consumer reviews.