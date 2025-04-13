Red Lobster Signature Cocktails, Ranked Worst To Best

For most, Red Lobster, founded in Lakeland, Florida in 1968, is synonymous with its (in)famous promise of Endless Shrimp dinners, live lobster tanks in its restaurant lobbies, and a dizzying array of ocean-inspired offerings. Its beverage menu, a laminated ordeal focused primarily on sweetened drinks riffing on tiki and beachy cocktails, remained a sugar-laden mystery to my dining companions and me when we ventured out to our nearest Red Lobster — one of the outposts that survived the fast-casual chain's Chapter 11 bankruptcy declaration in 2024 – to try and rank its offerings.

Thanks to former P.F. Chang's CEO Damola Adamolekun, the near-future of Red Lobster seems tentatively secure. Prior to the takeover, Red Lobster shuttered nearly 100 of its storefronts. Now, under new leadership, the chain is hopeful to keep its 500-plus locations afloat. And since many restaurants' margins rely on returns from beverage — specifically cocktail — markups, Red Lobster may need to lean on its bar program more than ever.

But what does a diner wash down the coveted flesh of butter-dunked lobsters, king crab, shrimp, and the brand's famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits with? I sipped through each one of Red Lobster's signature cocktails and ranked them based on their taste. Somehow, I emerged level-headed enough to write about my experience with its tropical-leaning librations.