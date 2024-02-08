Red Lobster Adds An Espresso Martini To This Year's Lobsterfest Lineup

A plate of fresh seafood normally demands a cool beer or a crisp bottle of white wine, but for this year's Lobsterfest, Red Lobster thinks what your crustacean really needs is coffee. The seafood chain's popular celebration of all things lobster is returning for 2024, and while the focus of the food menu is exactly where you'd expect, a surprise has shown up on the drink menu in the form of an espresso martini.

It's a little less of a left turn when you consider the cocktail world's current love of all things '90s — as well as the renaissance that the espresso martini, specifically, has had over the past few years — with even the likes of Martha Stewart and Dunkin' getting in on the trend. Red Lobster's choice of including an espresso martini as part of Lobsterfest's cocktail lineup makes a little more sense once you see the chain's unique twist on the recipe.

While most versions pair espresso and coffee liqueur like Kahlua with vodka, Red Lobster's version takes more of a dessert angle. According to the company's press release, its Mocha Espresso Martini is a "chocolatey take on a modern classic." It's made with RumChata, Disaronno amaretto, an espresso blend, and then garnished with a bit of brownie. Think of the chocolate coffee cocktail as a sweet after-dinner cap instead of a pairing with a plate of creamy lobster linguine or grilled shrimp. And, of course, the espresso martini is just the beginning of the Lobsterfest revelry.