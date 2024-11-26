Is Texas Roadhouse Margarita Mix The Same As What It Serves In The Restaurant?

Texas Roadhouse may have made its name slinging surprisingly affordable steak, but devoted fans of the restaurant know the margaritas may be worth the trip by themselves. Chain restaurant cocktails are real hit-and-miss affairs, with the big serving sizes and cheap prices often balanced out by watered-down taste, overly sweet flavors, and lower-quality ingredients. Thankfully, like a lot of other popular menu items at Texas Roadhouse, that isn't the case, and the chain's ability to mix value with decent quality, shake it up, and pour it into your glass extends to margaritas that mix a strong citrus flavor with tequila you can really taste. And as luck would have it, the company has made its signature margarita mix available to home mixologists too. But is it actually what Texas Roadhouse serves in the restaurant?

Advertisement

Unfortunately, as much as Texas Roadhouse may be trying to recreate its margaritas for at-home consumption, it doesn't look like it. While the company doesn't say either way, a look at the ingredient list for both shows they aren't the same. It appears that the mix is trying to recreate the Texas Roadhouse Legend Margarita, and yet is missing a number of things on the Legend Margarita mix nutrition list from the restaurant. It's hard to tell exactly how much difference activated charcoal makes in the taste, but along with other things like fresh orange, and high fructose corn syrup, it's missing from the pre-made mixes you can buy at stores.