7 Best Stores For Chic Kitchen Decor That Costs Next To Nothing
If you're anything like us (and most people, quite frankly), you're easily taken in by a social media algorithm. We could scroll for hours through influencer-curated images of perfect kitchens, decked out with all the latest gadgets and expensive-looking decor. But most of us don't live in a world where we can afford to splurge thousands of dollars on making our kitchens look perfect.
However, if you know where to look, it is possible to get your kitchen looking Insta-ready without breaking the bank. Below, we've gathered some of the best stores for chic kitchen decor, with items that truly cost next to nothing. Take the time to browse and find the bargains. Nobody will know most of your great-looking decor came from places like T.J. Maxx, Walmart, and even Dollar Tree.
Amazon
If there's something you need, you can almost always rely on Amazon to offer it, and budget-friendly kitchen decor is no exception. In fact, the online retail giant is a treasure trove of stylish, affordable kitchen essentials.
There's something to suit every aesthetic on Amazon. If you're after a country vibe, for example, you can find imitation rattan woven bread baskets on the site for less than $3 (at the time of writing, anyway). Not a fan of single-use plastic packaging? A set of mason jars from Amazon will keep your kitchen looking chic and organized, and is less than $10. Speaking of useful kitchen decor, you can also find elegant glass teapots on the site for a little under $6 and tiered hanging fruit baskets for less than $5.
You get the gist. The key is to determine exactly what kind of kitchen decor you're looking for, and then search Amazon for the best-looking, most affordable version of it. We can almost guarantee it'll be there. And of course, if you've got your eye on something a little more expensive, you can always wait for discount days, like Amazon Prime Day.
T.J. Maxx
Another store that is guaranteed to offer you the best-looking, budget-friendly kitchen decor is, of course, T.J. Maxx. This unique retailer is full of name brands sold at discounted prices, and this is all thanks to a clever business model. Basically, T.J. Maxx's buyers look for unwanted, surplus goods from the big brands, and then they purchase them at a lower price. Usually, the goods aren't unwanted because there's anything fundamentally wrong with them, but because the style has been updated or too much of one thing has been manufactured.
Of course, one of the best ways to shop at T.J. Maxx is to head directly to the store. It can feel a little like Aladdin's cave, but for bargains. You can also head to the brand's website to grab the best deals. Set the filter to under $25, and you'll be surprised at the range of expensive-looking yet affordable kitchen decor this chain has to offer. At the time of writing, you can snap up a mocha-colored cast-iron enameled frying pan from Smith & Clark for less than $17, or an elaborate beaded placemat from Tiramisu for less than $15.
Target
Need snacks? Head to Target. Pantry looking bare? Head to Target. In the market for affordable kitchen decor? You guessed it, head to Target. There's no doubt, this major American retailer has all bases covered. In fact, the best part about stocking up on kitchen decor at Target is just how easy it is. You're already in there for the grocery shopping anyway, so you might as well start planning a new look for your kitchen while you're at it.
Right now, for example, you can pick up a set of stylish Figmint sage green kitchen towels for $10. Need (okay, want) a scalloped spoon rest with a gold edge? Grab it for $6. What about an expensive-looking Threshold dark brown wooden serving paddle? You can currently snap one up for under $20. And that's all just the tip of the iceberg. If you're keen on something a little more expensive, keep an eye out for Target Circle Week deals.
Walmart
Walmart is another store where you can stock up on several budget-friendly essentials all in one place. Groceries, sure, but also toys, skincare, and, you guessed it, kitchen decor items. According to Redditors, the best Walmarts for kitchen items tend to be towards the outskirts of cities, so if you want the best deals, it might be worth a drive to get them.
Of course, the easy alternative is to scan the Walmart website for the best deals. At the time of writing, you can snap up a set of three, light red, non-slip Soulgenix kitchen rugs for just over $30. Shabby chic metal flower vases from Vancore are currently a little over $13, while an eight-piece Mainstays cotton kitchen set, featuring items like oven mitts and dishcloths, is less than $10.
This is all just to give you an idea of the types of kitchen decor you can find at Walmart; this major grocery chain really is a hub of affordable, good-looking products to upgrade your kitchen. Plus, Walmart regularly runs flash deals, so if you've got your eye on something that's a little over budget, it's always worth checking back for discounts.
World Market
Cost Plus World Market, often referred to as just World Market, is often recommended on Reddit as a great place to hunt for bargain items for your home. The store has been going since the 1960s, and has grown into a one-stop shop for everything from international candy to coffee to stylish homeware.
It's a particularly good place to shop if you're looking for chic items that look far more expensive than they actually are. For example, at the time of writing, it's offering an extra large marble spoon rest in Capri Beige for under $17. There's also a particularly chic-looking speckled glaze bowl in Grove Green that people would never guess cost you under $10.
Like most retailers, World Market also runs regular promotions. There's Bonus Season, for example, which runs from September right up until the end of the year, and offers members extra bonus reward points (which can then be exchanged for a discount coupon to use on other World Market items).
Dollar Tree
If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen and you don't want to break the bank, head to Dollar Tree. That's the advice of many frugal Redditors, anyway. Many say that the discount retailer offers a great range of wine glasses, as well as essentials like graters, peelers, and mixing bowls.
The best part? The store might be called Dollar Tree, but its kitchen decor doesn't look cheap. In fact, at the time of writing, you can snap up black and white Dolomite Vases from the online store for only $1.25 per unit. It's also a good place to look if you're seeking to upgrade your plates. Currently, a set of 12 particularly vibrant and stylish turquoise swirl stoneware dinner plates is available for $18.
Head to your local store to stock up on the bargains. Or, if you don't want to take your pajamas off, just load up the website, select the price filter as "low to high," and we'll see you in several hours. Seriously, good luck with not adding everything to the cart.
Aldi
We couldn't finish this list without mentioning Aldi. Arguably, the German chain is budget shopping royalty. You can stock up on everything from cheap and healthy snacks to some actually pretty decent wine. While you're in the store, don't miss out on the chance to add some finishing touches to your kitchen decor.
Again, Redditors regularly report finding great deals. In fact, some people say they have bought pots and pans there that are still going strong after several years. Aldi products can both function and make our kitchens look pretty.
To give you an idea of the type of kitchen decor you can find at Aldi, we had a quick search on the retailer's website. A Crofton Cooking Pan in a stylish cream color for under $35? Yes please. A 2-quart cast iron braiser for just over $22? We'll take it.