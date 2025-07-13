10 Differences Between Grocery Shopping At Target Vs Walmart
When you want to buy headphones, a new dress, and your groceries all in one place, where should you go? Stores like Target and Walmart have you covered. Unfortunately, though, both of these chains are mired in conflict. Shoppers have been boycotting Target after it rolled back its DEI initiatives, refusing to shop at the popular chain, while Walmart has been accused of various human rights abuses and is known for underpaying its workers.
Yet, there are some people — particularly those who may live in rural areas — who have little choice but to shop at these stores. And the fact that they carry so many different items means that they can be a good option for those who don't have the time or mobility to visit several different stores to buy everything they need. Therefore, there are some who find themselves shopping for groceries at both of these chains.
What's the difference between the two, though? We've done a deep dive into what Target and Walmart have to offer to grocery shoppers, comparing the differences between the two to give you a better idea of what you're getting when you go shopping at one of these chains. After taking a closer look at this list, you may just find that you're more prepared for your next grocery shopping trip.
Groceries tend to be cheaper at Walmart
Let's be honest: Grocery prices keep climbing, and many are struggling to keep up with the increased costs. Where you once may have been able to afford pretty much anything you wanted at the grocery store, you might find yourself limiting your selections to more affordably priced options. If you've been looking for ways to reduce your grocery costs, there's a good chance that you're interested in shopping somewhere that offers the best possible prices. And when you compare Target and Walmart, Walmart almost always comes out on top in terms of affordability.
Basics — especially shelf-stable foods that you should keep stocked in your pantry — tend to be cheaper at Walmart, so it's probably a better store to visit when you're doing a big grocery shop. That being said, there may be a few items that are cheaper at Target, so keep an eye on the pricing of individual products if you're just popping into the store to buy a few ingredients. But when you're really looking to cut costs and save money at the grocery store, Walmart is generally the better option.
Walmart offers more variety than Target
Walk into a Walmart, and it almost feels like you're walking into an entire mall. Many Walmart locations are absolutely huge, and they pack a ton of different products into those spaces. So, it shouldn't really come as any surprise that Walmart offers a ton of variety in terms of their grocery offerings. Not only do they have a slew of name-brand products, but the chain also has its own store brand. You'll also find a bakery section at most stores, in addition to a deli and a section of the store where you can buy hot, prepared foods.
Target may have a large selection when it comes to a lot of its offerings, but generally, the options are quite a bit slimmer than Walmart in terms of actual groceries. It's not a bad place to pick up a few random items you need every now and then, but there's a good chance that you'll have to go to a secondary store to supplement all the stuff that your local Target doesn't have available.
Target may be a better place to shop for snacks
Most of our diets should be composed of fresh produce, protein, and a few pantry staples. But whether you're on the go all the time or you just like having something to munch on after a long day at work, we all need to stock up on snacks from time to time. Technically, you can find plenty of snacks at both of these large chain stores. However, we do think that Target is a slightly better place to visit when you're trying to build a serious snack haul.
Target tends to have more specialty snack products than Walmart does. Sure, you can get the basics at Walmart, but when you want to try something new and exciting, Target is more likely to have a more extensive selection for you to choose from. Not only is the selection better, but there are some snack foods that you may even be able to find for a better price at Target than Walmart. For instance, nuts and fruit snacks tend to be cheaper at Target, particularly if you're opting for the store brand. So, snackers? Target may be a better go-to.
The produce options at Target may be more limited than they are at Walmart
One of our favorite parts of going to the grocery store is going through the produce section, picking out the freshest-looking fruits and vegetables, and thinking of meals into which we can incorporate them. But not every store offers the same level of quality when it comes to produce. If we had to choose a store to shop at based solely on produce, we'd go for Walmart every time. Most Walmarts tend to have a fully stocked produce section, with just about any kind of fruit or vegetable you would expect from any standard American grocery store.
Go to Target, though, and you'll likely notice a much, much smaller produce selection. Sure, you can get some tomatoes and cucumbers, but you may not find things like dragon fruit or kiwi, for instance. This is one more reason why Target is better for more of a drop-in shopping experience versus the kind of weekly or monthly grocery shop when you really stock up on everything you need.
Target offers a slightly more upscale shopping experience
In many ways, Walmart and Target are very similar stores. They're places where you can buy a slew of seemingly unrelated items, all while picking out a cart full of groceries. You may be wondering, then, why some shoppers choose Target over Walmart, considering Walmart's generally lower prices. Well, some of it just comes down to the experience of shopping in each respective store. Although Walmart might offer lower prices, Target is known for offering more of an upscale shopping experience.
Target's different sections are better and more aesthetically organized, and it stocks a variety of nicer, more luxe-feeling products in its clothes and cosmetics sections. Not only that, but in our personal experiences, we've often found Target stores to be cleaner and easier to navigate than Walmart. Of course, once you actually take your purchases home, none of that really matters. But when a shopper is looking for a more pleasant grocery shopping experience — and a chance to stock up on some of their favorite skincare brands — they just might choose Target over the generally more affordable alternative.
Target's products tend to be more driven by aesthetics
Both Target and Walmart boast their own store brands, and taking a look at both can help us gain a better understanding of the differences between these two big-box stores. Walmart's store brand is Good Value, and the line offers a range of everyday grocery products that you might use around the kitchen. From frozen waffles to cereal to peanut butter, this is a low-cost brand that can stock the majority of your fridge and freezer with no fuss. But if you look at the design of the branding, you may notice that it's incredibly simple: not particularly trendy or groundbreaking on the aesthetics front.
Target's store brand, on the other hand, is Good and Gather, and this is a brand that seems to be much more focused on aesthetics. Coffee, snacks, and drinks are all items you'll find under the same label, with offerings that don't vary drastically from those you'll find from Good Value. However, the bold, bright-colored packaging here seems to be much more aesthetically focused — the company wants you to feel like you're getting quality, not just the most affordable option.
Of course, many of us don't really care what our food packaging looks like once it's safely stashed in the pantry. But if, for whatever reason, packaging aesthetics are something that matters to you, Target probably has more of what you're looking for.
Customer service may be better at Target than it is at Walmart
It's no secret that Walmart workers tend to be underpaid. And although Target workers definitely don't have an easy job (and although most probably aren't paid enough at this chain retailer, either), Target is known for slightly better wages than its big-box competitor. Therefore, it shouldn't really come as any surprise that you're likely to have a better customer service experience at Target. Perhaps you're looking for green onions or a certain brand of nuts. Chances are, there's going to be someone to help you with that at your local Target. However, it might be hard to get the same level of service at a Walmart.
Of course, customer service depends so much on the individuals who work at the store you're visiting, so this isn't necessarily true across the board. However, many seem to agree that they tend to get better customer service at Target than they do at Walmart, which may make Target a better shopping option for you if that's something you really care about when you're grabbing groceries.
Target's meat selection is even more limited than Walmart's
Sometimes, you need to stock up on meat. Whether you're hosting a BBQ or you just want to make sure you meet your protein goals for the month, having enough chicken, beef, and pork on hand is important for the meat eaters out there. But where should you shop for your meat? Honestly, neither Walmart nor Target is particularly great for meat, especially compared to other grocery stores. At Walmart, you're not going to find a wealth of organic options, and most of the cuts you'll find are pretty basic.
However, Target offers an even worse meat selection than Walmart does. Super Targets may have a wider selection than the smaller stores, but either way, there's no on-site butcher at the big box store, which means that any kind of meat there is going to be pre-packaged. Plus, the selection isn't great — you're not going to be able to find much more than the simplest of basics there. Ideally, you'll go somewhere other than Walmart or Target if you want decent-quality meat. If, however, you have to choose between the two, you'll probably be happier with the selection available at Walmart.
Target's bakery selection is worse than Walmart's
When you want to get the freshest baked goods — but don't actually want to do any baking yourself — a local bakery is probably going to be your best bet. Unfortunately, though, not all of us have the time or the money to go to specialty stores for our weekly bread, so a big box store like Walmart or Target may have to do in a pinch. If you have to shop at either Walmart or Target for baked goods, though, you're probably better off going to Walmart, which tends to have a somewhat better bakery section.
At a normal Target, you're not going to find any freshly baked goods. Instead, you'll be relegated to a small selection of processed sugar cookies and breads that last way too long on the counter before they start to mold. Of course, there are a few Super Targets that boast a bakery, but even then, the stuff sold out of them is frozen and simply heated up before being sold on the store floor. Therefore, you can't really feel good about the quality you're getting at Target when it comes to bakery items.
Similarly, Walmart offers a lot of pre-frozen and packaged bakery products that are far from being fresh. But in terms of value, the bakery options are slightly more solid than Target's offerings.
Walmart has a better shopping app than Target
You know those times when you know you need to get groceries, but you just can't be bothered to actually go to the store? Maybe you're sick or injured, or maybe you're just feeling a little lazier than normal. Whatever the case may be, it can be helpful to use a grocery app to order your food and then go pick it up from the store in question. But between Target and Walmart, which store offers a better app and pickup experience? If you're using a pickup service to get your groceries every week, Walmart is likely going to be the better option.
It's slightly easier to use Walmart's app for groceries, whereas Target's app is a bit more difficult to navigate for food specifically, prioritizing other products. The Target app often shows you good deals at your local store, but it may not suggest items that you actually need as much as Walmart's app does. Although both apps are largely functional, technology-challenged shoppers may have more ease when it comes to navigating Walmart's app, making for a simpler grocery pickup experience.