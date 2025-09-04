9 World Market Flavored Coffees, Ranked

I'll be the first to admit flavored coffees are not a part of my morning. And if I do decide to indulge in a such a cup, I want it sugary sweet and brimming with delightful flavor. Generally, it will be an afternoon pick-me-up that I share with friends. And that is what I kept in mind when I began tasting these World Market flavored coffees.

World Market, which is also a great place to find international candy, sells a wide range of unexpected coffee ground options, including but not limited to blueberry, strawberry, and waffle. The retailer does offer a good variety of unflavored coffees that might be great for elevating your next stew, but for the purposes of this assignment, I gravitated immediately to the fruity, dessert-flavored ones. Heck no, I'm not picking French or Italian roast for this ranking. Instead of going with standard coffee flavors, I decided to have a little fun with my picks this round.

I went in looking for sweet treats that tasted like the name, with just a hint of coffee flavor. Something I would want to have sugared up hot or cold. Something that tasted as good as what I would get from a shop, but at home. And this is how they ranked.