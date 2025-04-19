The Underrated Store That's A Goldmine For Unique And International Candy

There's nothing more fun than perusing the aisles of your favorite store and falling in love with new snacks and candy. When looking for new candy to try, it's worth expanding your horizons to discover all the unique offerings both local to you and from around the world. Though it might seem an unlikely spot, one of the best stores for finding international candy is World Market. While a frequent go-to for its selections of furniture, housewares, and decor, the store is a veritable hidden gem filled with all of the candy your heart and taste buds desire.

In addition to selling a highly sought-after pumpkin spice coffee, World Market takes pride in its furniture and gifts while also noting that it offers "one of the largest assortments of candy and international food and beverage favorites from around the world." Within its international food section, you can find gourmet goods from Scotland, India, Africa, Australia, Korea, Germany, Japan, and beyond. Among these specialty food offerings, you'll be pleasantly surprised to find some of the best candy you've ever — and never — heard of.