The Underrated Store That's A Goldmine For Unique And International Candy
There's nothing more fun than perusing the aisles of your favorite store and falling in love with new snacks and candy. When looking for new candy to try, it's worth expanding your horizons to discover all the unique offerings both local to you and from around the world. Though it might seem an unlikely spot, one of the best stores for finding international candy is World Market. While a frequent go-to for its selections of furniture, housewares, and decor, the store is a veritable hidden gem filled with all of the candy your heart and taste buds desire.
In addition to selling a highly sought-after pumpkin spice coffee, World Market takes pride in its furniture and gifts while also noting that it offers "one of the largest assortments of candy and international food and beverage favorites from around the world." Within its international food section, you can find gourmet goods from Scotland, India, Africa, Australia, Korea, Germany, Japan, and beyond. Among these specialty food offerings, you'll be pleasantly surprised to find some of the best candy you've ever — and never — heard of.
The best candy selections at World Market
World Market's candy section opens up a treasure trove of opportunities to satisfy your sweet tooth. With so many international candies we wish were in U.S. stores, you might just stumble upon a few of these in your browsing. If you're a fan of interesting Kit Kat flavors, you'll find plenty among its aisles including matcha green tea, milk tea, lemon crisp, and more. For those curious to try an aerated chocolate bar, there are several options to taste test.
Speaking of chocolate, World Market sells such delights as Noi Sirius Icelandic toffee milk chocolate bars and English Violet Crumble cubes that will seriously level up your sweet IQ with flavors from around the globe. As for gummy candies, you can find everything from sour peach Swedish fish to Japanese Hi-Chew Fantasy Mix and even English Jelly Babies to name a few. Keep an open mind and check the signs around the store to see where each treat comes from. You might just find a new candy that becomes your all-time favorite.